Bose Announces SoundWear, a Wearable Speaker with Surround Sound

Bose has decided to announce yet another product today, and that is the SoundWear which is basically a wearable speaker. The Bose SoundWear will remind most people of the LG Tone Studio that the company recently launched earlier this year. The SoundWear is a bit more expensive, coming in at $299 but does offer more battery life. Bose rates these as having up to 12 hours of continuous playback – while a full charge will take about 3 hours to complete. While we’re on the topic of specs, Bluetooth range is about 30-feet, charging is done with a micro USB port (not a USB-C port) and there’s no mention of what speakers are inside the SoundWear. But given the fact this is from Bose, it’ll have great sound quality.

The SoundWear can be twisted so that it fits around your neck the way you want (aka the way that feels the most comfortable), since not everyone has the same size or shape neck. Bose is also offering up different covers that you can put over the SoundWear, so you can customize it to your liking. Of course, those will cost extra. Each SoundWear will come with a black cover, while there will be blue, purple and gray will be available in the future.

SoundWear isn’t noise cancelling, which means while wearing these and listening to your favorite music, you won’t be shutting out the world around you. Making these great for using while you are cooking, and not miss the oven timer going off. These do offer up surround sound for the user, but it works in such a way that those around you won’t really hear your audio. That is similar to the LG Tone Studio, as you’d expect, since they are essentially the same form factor. For those looking for a pair of headphones, or in this case a speaker, that can take calls, the SoundWear Companion has you covered there as well. There is a microphone inside the SoundWear Companion, allowing you to take calls with ease. Unfortunately, Google Assistant is not included in the SoundWear Companion, that seems to be only available on the QuietComfort 35 II’s announced last week. When calls come through, you will feel a vibration on your neck from the SoundWear Companion, alerting you to the fact that you have a call. And from there you can choose to answer or decline the call. It works just about the same as with any other pair of headphones or a speaker.

The Bose SoundWear Companion is available right now from Bose’s website as well as Amazon. It is not a pre-order deal, so it should ship today or tomorrow, depending on when you purchase it. It is priced at $299, which may be a rather steep price, however Bose is well-known for its build quality as well as audio quality, so the SoundWear Companion is likely well worth that $299 price tag.