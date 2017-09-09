Boost Mobile Now Includes Taxes & Fees In Its Plan Costs

Boost Mobile now includes taxes and fees in its plan costs and is encouraging consumers to check out what it has to offer. Suggesting consumers “make the switch,” Boost Mobile isn’t just making its plans all-inclusive to save people money who are already subscribing to Boost plans, it’s also offering a limited-time promotion which is designed to attract new customers to the MVNO service. That offer allows a family of four, or simply four people who want to be on the same plan together, the opportunity to set those four lines up with unlimited gigs of web use on the plan (as well as unlimited talk and text) for just $100 a month.

Boost doesn’t offer up any details about how long the promotion will be available so those that are interested in it should consider checking it out and potentially making the switch as soon as possible. The good news too if it wasn’t already obvious is that Boost’s new commitment to keep plans free of taxes of fees now isn’t just for existing Boost Mobile customers, it’s also inclusive of new customers as well.

If the dropping of taxes and fees and the promotional four lines of unlimited talk, text, and data for $100 a month wasn’t enough to convince you, then perhaps Boost’s upcoming contest will do the trick. The carrier is going to be holding a contest in three different U.S. cities that will reward a grand-prize winner in each with $5,000. Being the grand-prize winner doesn’t seem terribly difficult but it doesn’t seem like it will be a breeze either. To win that money you have to be the first person in any of those three cities to find a Golden Switch, which Boost Mobile will be stashing somewhere in those locations, and those who find it first will be able to turn it in for the $5,000. The three cities where Boost Mobile will be holding this contest are New York, Chicago, and L.A.. Boost is calling this contest the Flip Off Taxes Scavenger Hunt, and will start giving out more details the morning of September 22nd, though it has shared some details already, stating that people will need to take selfies of themselves around the cities at specific landmarks that are part of the hunt, and share those selfies on social media (through Facebook and Twitter) using the #FlipOffTaxesSweeps hashtag.