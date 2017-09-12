BLUBOO S8+ And S2 Coming With Thin Bezels, Sharp’s Displays

BLUBOO is developing two new ‘full screen’ smartphones, it seems, after the company announced two such phones already. BLUBOO introduced the BLUBOO S1 and BLUBOO S8 a while back, and in order to compete with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and some other devices out there, the company is now working on the BLUBOO S8+ and BLUBOO S2, which are supposed to push the company to the ‘Full Screen Display 2.0’ era, that’s how BLUBOO refers to new display ratios and thin bezels. You can see what these two phones will look like by taking a look at the gallery down below

Along with this info, BLUBOO also shared expected specs for these two phones. The BLUBOO S8+ will sport an 18:9 display, and we’re looking at Sharp’s 6-inch HD+ panel here, in case you were wondering. This handset will also pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while a 3,600mAh battery will be included in order to juice up this phone. The 360 OS will come pre-installed on top of Android, and BLUBOO is also promising SoC and camera optimizations, so it is possible that it will ship with the same SoC and camera setup as the BLUBOO S8, which means this phone could arrive with the MediaTek MT6750T SoC, and a dual camera setup on the back. That’s pretty much all the info that BLUBOO released regarding the BLUBOO S8+, but the company also shared some spec info when it comes to the BLUBOO S2, read on.

The BLUBOO S2 will sport a larger 6-inch display, which will also come with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Two cameras will be included on the front side of this phone, 13-megapixel (Sony’s IMX258 sensor) and 8-megapixel shooters, while this phone will also include two cameras on its back, 16-megapixel (Sony’s IMX298 sensor) and 8-megapixel cameras. The BLUBOO S2 could also ship with an optical fingerprint scanner, though it remains to be seen if that will be possible or not. As you can see the BLUBOO S8+ will resemble the Galaxy S8, while the BLUBOO S2 is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. We still do not know when will these two phones become official, but we’ll keep you posted.