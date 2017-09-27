Blizzard Debuts Battle.net Android App With Social Features

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new mobile application in the form of Blizzard Battle.net which is now available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. As the name suggests, the mobile app gives users access to a handful of social features normally available within the Battle.net desktop client, including the ability to chat with friends and keep an eye on their current in-app activities. The application also adds new tools for inviting new friends while on the go.

Although there are similarities between the Blizzard Battle.net mobile application and the desktop client, it should be clear that unlike the desktop counterpart, the mobile app doesn’t include access to the company’s titles available on PC. Instead, the Battle.net mobile app is focused on the platform’s social features, allowing users to chat with their Battle.net friends directly from their mobile devices. The app also informs users of what Blizzard games their friends are currently playing and provides them with a new way for in-person friending using QR codes. It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Blizzard has allowed smartphone users to interact with other players from their mobile devices. The popular World of Warcraft Armory mobile app already allows users to chat with other members of their in-game guilds while on the go, whereas Battle.net-powered chats are also available within Android and iOS ports of Hearthstone.

The new Blizzard Battle.net app is the sixth Android application released by the studio so far. Apart from the aforementioned Armory app, there’s also WoW Legion Companion released in conjunction with the Legion expansion pack, and the company also offers a mobile Authenticator giving players an added layer of security for their Battle.net accounts. There is also the StarCraft WCS mobile app for eSports and StarCraft II enthusiasts, as well as Hearthstone itself. The new Blizzard Battle.net mobile app can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store but its availability is still region-dependent and will continue to expand over the coming days. Refer to the banner below to see if the service is already live for download in your territory.

