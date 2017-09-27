Blackview S8 Arrives In October With 18:9 Aspect Ratio & More

There are plenty of options now available for those in the market for a smartphone that boasts a ‘full display’ or an ‘all display’ design. While quite a few of them are priced to reflect their premium design and features there are some options starting to come through which look to offer the same premium features, but at a much more affordable price. The Blackview S8 is a new and upcoming device and will likely be one of those that is priced more accommodating to everyone.

The Blackview S8 is a smartphone now confirmed as coming equipped with a fuller display due to its inclusion of an 18:9 aspect ratio which not only means it is taller than usual, but also slimmer than usual. Resulting in a device that offers more viewing space while also being easily to use and hold in a one-handed mode. The display itself comes in a 5.7-inches and makes use of a HD+ resolution.

Moving passed the display and the Blackview S8 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. Another notable feature on offer with the Blackview S8 is that this is a smartphone that features four cameras in total, by way of a dual rear camera on the front, as well one on the back. Buyers of this phone can expect the front-facing configuration to be made up of two 8-megapixel cameras, while a pair of 13-megapixel cameras can be found on the other side. Additional features worth noting include a 3,180 mAh battery, Android 7.0 (with the confirmation from Blackview that this phone will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo before the end of the year), and the choice of three color options – Silk gold, Coral blue and Magic black. Unfortunately the price is the only aspect which has still yet to be confirmed by the company although it is highly expected that this phone will arrive at a very competitive price point. In either case, Blackview has stated that the Blackview S8 will become available to buy in October. In the meantime those interested in finding out more about this latest 18:9 aspect ratio phone can head through the link below, as well as checking out the latest promotional video for the Blackview S8, also below.