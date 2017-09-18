Blackview Compares Its A7 Pro Handset To The Xiaomi Redmi 4X

Blackview has decided to compared Xiaomi’s budget Redmi 4X handset with the Blackview A7 Pro, the company’s all-new entry-level phone. The company actually created a video clip in which the two phones get compared, and you’ll get to see their design compared, along with some other aspects. In the provided video, Blackview fires up several games to demonstrate how fast the Blackview A7 Pro can open up such games compared to Xiaomi’s offering.

In addition to that, you will be able to see some camera samples of these two phones, and Blackview also wanted to emphasize that the Blackview A7 Pro handles fingerprints much better than the Redmi 4X, due to its specific back side design. In any case, both of these phones come with a set of capacitive keys on below their displays, and it’s worth noting that the Blackview A7 Pro is considerably cheaper than the Redmi 4X. The Blackview A7 Pro costs around $70, while the Redmi 4X is priced at around $100-110. Now, in terms of specs, these two phones are somewhat different as well. Both phones come with 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) displays, while both of them also pack in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Redmi 4X is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC, while the Blackview A7 Pro comes with MediaTek’s MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the Redmi 4X, while you’ll find Android 7.0 Nougat on the Blackview A7 Pro. The Redmi 4X sports a single 13-megapixel snapper on its back, while the Blackview A7 Pro comes with a combination of 8 and 5-megapixel cameras. Both phones feature a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and neither of them has especially thin bezels, though that is to be expected in this price range. If you’re interested in purchasing the Blackview A7 Pro, there’s a link for you down below, where Blackview’s comparison video can also be found, in case you’re interested in checking that out. All in all, these two phones are quite similar in some ways, but their specs are somewhat different, and they’re also sporting different design languages, the Blackview A7 Pro is somewhat larger than the Redmi 4X, but they’re both quite compact.

