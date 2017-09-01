BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition Up For Pre-Order In The UK

BlackBerry has reintroduced the Black Edition BlackBerry KEYone yesterday in Berlin, during IFA, after initially announcing this smartphone in India on August 1, and now Carphone Warehouse confirms that the phone is available for pre-order. If you live in the UK, and have been wanting to get this handset, well, you’re in luck, all you have to do is visit the source link down below, and pre-order yourself a copy of this handset, which is priced at £549 ($710) in the UK, at least from Carphone Warehouse.

Now, if you opt to get it, do keep in mind that Carphone Warehouse will ship it your way no sooner than September 13, and if you’d like to get more info, follow the source link down below. Having said that, BlackBerry announced that this variant of the phone will head to a number of key markets by the end of next month, including the UK, North America, France, Canada, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Japan. The device will also reach Asia and Latin America by the end of the year, in case you were wondering. The BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition is quite similar to the regular BlackBerry KEYone model, but unlike that handset, it is all-black, and it is somewhat more powerful. The regular BlackBerry KEYone units come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while this Black Edition of the device sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. That is pretty much the only difference between the two variants, every other spec remains unchanged.

Having said that, the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition comes with a full physical QWERTY keyboard, which is sensitive to touch. The phone also sports on-screen buttons, and has a rubberized back. This handset sports a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 display, and it features a 3,505mAh non-removable battery which comes with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, while you’ll find BlackBerry’s skin on top of it. A 12-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this smartphone, and an 8-megapixel snapper can be found on the phone’s front side. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and the device has a fingerprint scanner as well, it is built into the space key on the phone’s keyboard.