Bixby Voice To Launch In India In the Next Few Weeks

Samsung has announced that Bixby Voice will roll out in India within the next few weeks. While the South Korean company has already started deploying the voice-powered component of its personal assistant last month in over 200 countries around the world, it took quite some time for the firm to roll out the service in the said country since it had to train the assistant to understand the English language spoken in Indian accents. A similar scenario l resulted in the delay of Bixby Voice’s launch in the United States and other English-speaking countries. Samsung hopes that the voice assistant should now properly understand the instructions spoken by users coming from different places of India. Aside from dealing with the different accents of the English language, Samsung has also previously stated it will expand the capabilities of its personal assistant to other languages.

Bixby was developed by Samsung to compete with the likes of Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. It originally launched with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, but it is now being included in tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) and newer handsets like the Galaxy Note 8. The assistant can be activated by saying “Hi, Bixby” and it will start listening for the user’s commands, although Samsung recommends that users state their instructions around 15 to 20 centimeters away from the handset. Some of the commands that Bixby is capable of performing include taking selfies, organizing photos, and providing the latest social media updates. Bixby is also capable of understanding quick commands, which can be set by the user in place of complicated, multi-step requests. The manufacturer is also working hard to integrate the assistant with other third-party applications, which should improve the functionality of Bixby.

Aside from activating the assistant through voice, there are also other ways to activate Bixby. Those include pressing the dedicated hardware button found at the left-hand side of the firm’s latest flagship devices. When providing instructions, the user also has the choice to either type the commands or tap on the suggested commands provided by the assistant. These options can be useful in occasions that voice commands may not work, like when recording media, making calls, or when the smartphone is either in ultra power saver mode or in emergency mode.