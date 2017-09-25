Big Battery Gionee M7 And M7 Power Handsets Are Now Official

The Gionee M7 Power got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) quite recently, and the company has just officially announced both the Gionee M7 and M7 Power. The Gionee M7 had leaked a number of times thus far, and those leaks were more or less accurate. The Gionee M7 and M7 Power are the company’s new big battery smartphones, and they sport rather thin bezels, while the M7 Power is inferior to the M7 model. These two smartphones actually look quite similar, but their specs are somewhat different. The company’s branding is present below the display of these two smartphones, and all of their physical keys can be found on the right. The Gionee M7 and M7 Power sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and they also come with a dual camera setup on the back. These two phones are made out of metal, and the company says that their dual security chips have passed the EAL6 security test.

The Gionee M7 comes with a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display which sports an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a 2.5D curved glass is placed on top of it. MediaTek’s Helio P30 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, along with the Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. This smartphone packs in 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). 16-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens) and 8-megapixel shooters are placed on the back of this smartphone, while an 8-megapixel snapper can be found on the phone’s front side. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Gionee M7, while the company’s Amigo OS 5.0 comes installed on top of it. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included here, and so is FM Radio. This smartphone is equipped with 4G LTE connectivity (with VoLTE), while Bluetooth 4.2 is also a part of the package. This handset comes with a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, which offers fast charging.

The Gionee M7 Power, unlike its sibling, sports a single camera on the back, and it comes with a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, which also offers an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a 2.5D curved glass is placed on top of it. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC, and the phone also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. As far as software is concerned, it’s the same as in the Gionee M7, and the Gionee M7 Power comes with a 13-megapixel rear-facing snapper, while an 8-megapixel camera is included on its front side. A 5,000mAh non-removable battery is included on the inside of this phone, and it also offers fast charging.

The Gionee M7 comes in Sapphire Blue, Star Blue, Maple Red, Champagne Gold and Black color variants. The phone is priced at 2,799 Yuan ($422), and it will be available for purchase in China starting tomorrow, September 26. The Gionee M7 Power, on the other hand, comes in Blue, Black and Gold color options, and it costs 1,999 Yuan ($301), while it will become available in China starting on September 30.