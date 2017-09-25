Bezel-Less Ulefone MIX Officially Announced With Dual Rear Cameras

Ulefone has now officially launched its latest smartphone, the Ulefone MIX. This is a smartphone that has routinely been teased over the last few weeks although now all of the phone’s specs and features have been confirmed, including the fact that this is a smartphone that follows in the footsteps of many 2017 models by drastically reducing the bezel level. Essentially, this is the latest all-display smartphone to be announced.

In terms of that display, the Ulefone MIX features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. However, the display stretches out on three sides of the device resulting in a tri-bezel-less level of presentation. As a result of this, some of the other aspects more commonly associated with the top of the front panel (such as the front-facing camera and light sensor) have been moved to the bottom of the front panel – the only place where there is some noticeable bezel, left in place to house the front-positioned fingerprint sensor. Something that Ulefone notes is intentional to offer its users a familiar experience. Continuing with the design aspects on offer with the Ulefone Mix, this is a device that combines the use of glass with a metal frame as well as curves on all sides including the back. Speaking of which this is a device that employs lumia effects to provide the user with a more premium appearance due to the device reflecting light in a less than usual way.

Design aside, and the Ulefone MIX is a smartphone that features 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. When it comes to the cameras, this is another aspect where Ulefone has looked to ensure this phones competes with other 2017 models as the Ulefone Mix employs a dual rear camera setup spearheaded by a 13-megapixel primary camera, backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. Which is in addition to the 13-megapixel front-facing camera that is also included in the package. Other notable features include the option to expand the storage when needed via microSD card (up to 256GB), a 3,300 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. As for availability, Ulefone has announced that the Ulefone Mix will be available to pre-order starting from October 5 although firm details on the actual price have yet to be revealed. More details on this new bezel-less smartphone are available through the link below, also below is the new promotional video for the Ulefone Mix which provides a closer look at its design.