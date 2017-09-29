‘Bezel-Less’ BLUBOO S1 Handset Gets Discounted To $149.99

The BLUBOO S1 is the company’s ‘bezel-less’ handset which has been available for a while now, but the company has just announced that the phone will be discounted considerably soon (October 1), even though the sale is already live, all you have to do is visit the link down below (banner) for more information. The BLUBOO S1 usually costs $219.99, but you can get it for only $149.99 during this sale, if you hurry up, that is. This sale is limited to 300 units, and you’ll also get a gift with your purchase, though the company did not mention what gift are we talking about here.

BLUBOO will launch this sale in order to celebrate the ‘National Day’, which is the largest holiday in China. This sale, as already mentioned, kicks off on October 1 (officially, but it’s already live it seems), and it will last until October 14, though it could end sooner if BLUBOO manages to send all 3,000 units that were set aside for the purpose of this sale. The BLUBOO S1 is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, it sports that very same shape, but the BLUBOO S1 is considerably more affordable than the Xiaomi Mi MIX (both generations). The BLUBOO S1 is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back. The phone’s front-facing camera is located in the lower right corner of its front side, and the device does have a ‘chin’ below the display, but its side bezels are extremely thin, same goes for the bezel above its display.

The BLUBOO S1 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The phone is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC which is clocked at 2.5GHz, while the Mali-T880 MP2 GPU is also included in this package. 13 and 3-megapixel cameras are included on the back of this smartphone, while you will find a 5-megapixel shooter on the phone’s front side. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and the device comes with a hybrid dual camera setup. You are getting two nano SIM card slots here, one of which you can use in order to expand the phone’s internal storage via a microSD card.

