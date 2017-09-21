Bestek Deals: Desk Lamp, Universal Travel Adapter, And More

Several of Bestek’s products are currently on sale on Amazon, and they’re actually heavily discounted. The products in question are the company’s desk lamp, universal travel adapter and a 3-port car charger splitter. It’s worth noting that Bestek gives an 18-month warranty for all of its products, in case you were unaware of that. Now, if any of these products interest you, read on. The first product on the list is the desk lamp, which Bestek also calls ‘Clamp lamp’, due to its design. Now, this lamp comes with three brightness levels, you can set its brightness at 30 percent, 60 percent or 100 percent, depending on what you’re doing at the moment. At 100 percent of brightness, this lamp can provide you with plenty of light, even though it might not look like it at first. This lamp is also adjustable, and it is made out of metal. Bestek says that this lamp can serve you for 60,000 hours, while we’re looking at 8W of power here. This lamp is currently priced at $23.58, while its original price point is $35.99, so this is a 34 percent discount.

The second product on this list is the universal travel adapter, which comes with plugs for Europe, UK, US, Australia and Asia. Now, this is an extremely convenient thing to have if you’re traveling a lot, no doubt about it, and this universal travel adapter is now priced at only $15.99, while its original price point stands at $35.17, which comes down to savings of 57 percent. Bestek says that this charger will work with a wide range of products, including smartphones, MacBooks, digital cameras, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and so on. This is an FCC CE and RoHS certified plug, and it comes in an environmentally-friendly PC shell. Now, the third products we’ll talk about today is a 2-socket cigarette lighter adapter. This port can charge up to 3 devices in your car, and it comes with two cigarette lighter sockets. Its LED display monitors and displays your car battery voltage and load charging current, while this gadget comes with a built-in 6A fuse and protective circuits. This gadget is currently priced at $11.99, which means it is 66 percent more affordable than it used to be, its original price point is $34.99.

Now, Bestek is also hosting a giveaway at the moment, and if you’d like to participate, you’ll need to sign in / register on bestekmall.com website, after you do that, you’ll need to head over to this link, play a game (watermelon slicing), and then you’ll get a chance to win a prize. Bestek is giving away a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner, while you can win a bunch of coupons as well. This giveaway runs from September 12 to September 29, in case you were wondering. If you’re interested in any of Bestek’s products we’ve talked about in the first and second paragraph, links are included down below.

