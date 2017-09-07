Best USB-C Cables for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 uses a USB-C port for charging, and it’s still a fairly new port which means most people will likely need to replace their existing cables. Luckily, USB-C cables have come down a bit in price, from a couple of years ago when most smartphones began the switch over to USB-C. There are plenty of different USB-C cables available right now, some of which are just your standard cables, others are braided cables which are a bit more rugged and definitely good for those that have pets and/or kids. That way your cable isn’t broken easily.
USB-C is a great change from micro USB. For one, it’s even more universal, starting with the fact that it is reversible. So it doesn’t matter what direction you plug it into your Galaxy Note 8, it’ll still work just fine. Additionally, these can be used for other products, like laptops. With more and more laptops coming out with USB-C connections, it’s a good idea to pick up some extra USB-C cables, so that you can use them for everything and not just a few things here and there. Which is definitely a good thing. We’ve rounded up the best USB-C cables that are available for the Galaxy Note 8 and have listed them down below.
This first entry in our list is from AUKEY and these are USB-A to USB-C cables. It’s a 5-pack which comes with different length cables, so that you’ll be good to go if you just grab this one. There are three 3.3-foot long cables (the standard length) and then one 6.6-foot long cable and a 1-foot long cable included.
Now if you’re looking to spend a bit less, Anker has a 3-pack here of its PowerLine cables. These are also USB-A to USB-C cables, and include 3-foot long cables. These are the standard length and will be the same as what comes with the Galaxy Note 8, so while it may sound short, they actually aren’t that short.
BrexLink has a 2-pack of cables here, however these are braided, 6.6-foot long cables. Which is a great option for those picking up new USB-C cables. Braided is definitely the way to go, these are a bit more premium than the others on this list because they are braided, and can take more twists and bends.
If you need just one cable, Anker has you covered here as well. Its PowerLine series also has a 6.6-foot long cable, this one is not braided however, but it is cheaper than the 2-pack listed above. So this is good if you are looking for an extra long cable, without paying a premium price.
If you are looking for a true USB-C cable, then USB-C to USB-C is definitely the way to go. AUKEY has a good looking braided USB-C to USB-C cable here, which is also 3.3-feet long. It’s a great cable to use with the many USB-C chargers out there, and since it is braided, it can take some abuse.
CHOE or CHOETECH also has a two pack of USB-C to USB-C cables here, these are both braided cables and come in two sizes – 3.3-feet and 6.6-feet long. This is a great one to pick up, especially if you have multiple devices that use USB-C for power (like the Galaxy Note 8 and a laptop of some kind).
This is Anker’s PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-A cable. It’s a braided 6-foot long cable and Anker claims it is the most durable cable in the world. Which is pretty impressive, and should definitely be able to stand up to pets chewing on it for hours on end without it breaking. And since it is 6-feet long, it’s great for charging the Galaxy Note 8.
There’s a cheaper way to get ready for the Galaxy Note 8 than replacing all of your cables. You can also use converters or adapters on your existing micro USB cables to use them with the Galaxy Note 8. And as a bonus to this list, we’ve added a few. That includes this four pack of adapters from JS Aluminum. These can even hang on your keychain, so no matter where you go, you have an adapter available.
TechMatte also has some USB-C to Micro USB adapters and here is a 2-pack available. This one will work great on your existing micro USB cables to use with your Galaxy Note 8. Now while these do not hang on your keychain, they are still fairly small and can easily fit into a pocket in your bag when traveling.
Rounding out our list here, we have a three pack of micro USB to USB-C adapters for the Galaxy Note 8 from Tronsmart. These do have gold connectors, but those don’t do anything to change how they work with the Galaxy Note 8 or really any other device that uses USB-C for power.