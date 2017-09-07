Best USB-C Cables for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 uses a USB-C port for charging, and it’s still a fairly new port which means most people will likely need to replace their existing cables. Luckily, USB-C cables have come down a bit in price, from a couple of years ago when most smartphones began the switch over to USB-C. There are plenty of different USB-C cables available right now, some of which are just your standard cables, others are braided cables which are a bit more rugged and definitely good for those that have pets and/or kids. That way your cable isn’t broken easily.

USB-C is a great change from micro USB. For one, it’s even more universal, starting with the fact that it is reversible. So it doesn’t matter what direction you plug it into your Galaxy Note 8, it’ll still work just fine. Additionally, these can be used for other products, like laptops. With more and more laptops coming out with USB-C connections, it’s a good idea to pick up some extra USB-C cables, so that you can use them for everything and not just a few things here and there. Which is definitely a good thing. We’ve rounded up the best USB-C cables that are available for the Galaxy Note 8 and have listed them down below.