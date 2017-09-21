Best Tablets & 2-in-1s: September 2017

It’s time to lay out a new list for best tablets and 2-in-1s, and as expected, not many things changed compared to last month, as we really did not see so many new devices launched in this category since August. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 tablet is still occupying the first place on this list, while it is followed by Samsung’s latest Chromebooks, and Lenovo’s Yoga Book which was announced quite some time ago. If you’re interested in checking out the rest of the list, read on.

10. Acer Chromebook R 13

The Acer Chromebook R 13 is one of the more affordable Chromebooks out there, as it costs $389.99 over at Amazon. This Chromebook sports a 13-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) touch sensitive display, while it is fueled by MediaTek’s MT8173 Core Pilot quad-core processor. This Chromebook is capable of running Android applications, in case you were wondering, and it is made out of metal.

9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) is the company’s newest tablet. This tablet comes with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 425 64-bit quad-core processor, and a 5,000mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package. This handset comes with an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and it sports two capacitive keys next to its home button. This tablet is available for purchase, but it’s not yet available through Amazon.

8. ASUS Chromebook Flip C213

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C213 is a competitor to the Acer Chromebook R 13. This Chromebook is currently priced at $381 over at Amazon, and much like the Acer Chromebook R 13, it can run Android apps. This Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch touch sensitive panel, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. Intel’s Celeron N3350 SoC fuels the device, and this Chromebook passed military-grade durability tests as well.

7. Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

The Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet has been available out there for quite some time now, and yet it’s still one of the better tablets that are available out in the market. This tablet is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 display. The Xperia X4 Tablet comes with Android 5.0 Lollipop, which is upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat, in case you were wondering. Two variants of this tablet are now available from Amazon, links are included down below.

6. Xiaomi Mi Pad 3

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is the latest tablet Xiaomi announced. This tablet is made out of metal, and it actually resembles the Xiaomi Mi Pad 2 quite a bit. This tablet sports three capacitive keys below the display, and it features a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display. The device also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the MediaTek MT8176 SoC. The Mi Pad 3 can be purchased for $334 from GearBest, via the provided link.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

The Galaxy Tab S2 is Samsung tablet which was announced way back in 2015, and it was the company’s flagship offering until the Galaxy Tab S3 arrived. This tablet comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it arrives in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants. The Galaxy Tab S2 sports 3GB of RAM, and it comes in two SoC variants as well. The Wi-Fi models of the Galaxy Tab S2 are now available via Amazon, links are included down below.

4. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is a more powerful variant of the Chromebook Flip C213. This device comes with a 12.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it is made out of metal. The device is fueled by the Intel Core M3 processor, and it comes with 4GB of RAM on the inside. This device is capable of running Android applications, and it is currently priced at $469.99 over at Amazon.

3. Lenovo Yoga Book

The Lenovo Yoga Book comes with a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Intel Atom X5-Z8550 processor. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes out of the box here, and the device is actually priced at only $329.95 over at Amazon at the moment, as it is discounted by 34 percent. The original price point of this tablet is actually $499.99.

2. Samsung Chromebook Plus & Pro

Samsung had introduced two new Chromebooks earlier this year, the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus. The Chromebook Pro is essentially a more powerful variant of the Chromebook Plus, as it comes with a more powerful processor, amongst other things. Both of these Chromebooks can run Android apps, the Chromebook Pro is priced at $499, while the Chromebook Plus costs $420 at Amazon.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The Galaxy Tab S3 is the latest and greatest Samsung has to offer, as far as tablets are concerned. This tablet sports a 9.7-inch 2048 x 1536 display, along with 4GB of RAM. This device is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor, and it comes with the S Pen stylus, which brings plenty of utility to this tablet. The device is made out of metal, and it is currently priced at $554 over at Amazon.

