Best Smartwatches Buyers Guide – September 2017

Another month has passed and the end of the years is just a few months away at this point, and with the new Fall season officially underway, there are new smartwatches that have either launched or are on the horizon to look out for. In either case, there are still smartwatches out there that are better suited for consumers than others, and we’ve rounded up ten great smartwatches that are worth checking out based on a number of different factors. While most will be similar in features as many of them will be running on Android Wear, each will be uniquely different in one way or another. If you’re on the hunt for a new smartwatch or your first smartwatch, take a look at the list below and see which one catches your eye.

Emporio Armani Connected

New to this list this month is another one of the watches that falls under Fossil’s umbrella of watch brands with the Emporio Armani Connected, which comes running on Android Wear 2.0 for access to features like Google Assistant and on-watch Play Store access and app installation. This is a bit pricier than some of the watches coming in at $345, but that price definitely gets you one of the sleekest looking Android Wear watches to date, and there’s something to be said for that as it blends together the elements of function and style very well. If you don’t mind the slightly higher price tag (and let’s be honest this isn’t the highest priced smartwatch out there) then the Emporio Armani Connected will keep you looking good while also keeping you connected to anything you might need.

Movado Connect

Movado’s Connect smartwatch is back again this month offering something to interested smartwatch buyers that want something a little closer to the luxury end of things. Carrying Movado’s signature design with the dot at the top of the watch face, the Movado Connect will cost you quite a bit but it does run Android Wear 2.0 as well, which means it will have all of the same features as most of the watches on this list.

Fossil Q Explorist

Another new watch that is finally available officially is the Fossil Q Explorist, which looks a lot like Fossil’s other Android Wear smartwatches but definitely still has some unique new design touches to it that differentiate it a bit from Fossil’s past offerings. Another thing is that this watch launches with Android Wear 2.0, whereas some of Fossil’s past offerings did get the software but through upgrade instead. The Q Explorist is a good fit for anyone that wants a more traditional looking watch with smart features, as it carries Fossil’s iconic leather strap styling. Fossil also boasts that battery life will last all day if you’re worried about it dying on you. It’s also water resistant thanks to the IP67 rating which means if you spill something on it or you get caught in the rain it should be ok.

Nokia Steel

Moving away from Android Wear and the collective of smart features with touchscreen integration, the Nokia Steel is the smartwatch for anyone who wants more of a standard watch with just a few smart features to it, such as vibration alerts when you get incoming notifications, and activity tracking for steps, calories burned, and sleep. While it won’t have access to tons of apps or allow you to reply to messages, one major benefit of the Nokia Steel is that it costs a lot less than most of the options on this list, and it has a really long battery life as it never has to be recharged, you simply change out the batteries when they need to be replaced around 8 months down the road. It also comes with a 5 ATM rating which means it’s water resistant up to 150 meters so you can wear it in the rain or even during a swim.

Diesel On Full Guard

Diesel’s On Full Guard smartwatch is finally available for those who are keen on having a smartwatch that features Diesel’s signature style and flair. While this is certainly going to be one of the more stylish smartwatches of the lot, it does give some stuff up to have that. Water resistance is one of those things, so you will want to make sure and consider if that is a feature you wither need or want. This watch comes running on Android Wear 2.0 so you get the latest software features like Play Store access from the watch itself, and Google Assistant for hands-free functionality.

ASUS ZenWatch 3

ASUS’ ZenWatch 3 is still one of the best Android Wear smartwatches out there due to its up to date software and its stylish design, not to mention its affordable price tag which is just over $200. It comes with a completely round watch face which many will find appealing after so many of them in the past had come with the flat tire look, and although the strap is swappable the one that comes with it is rather nice. It’s IP67 rated for water resistance, and its three crown buttons on the side give it some more ease of use in accessing certain functions.

Huawei Watch 2

Huawei’s Watch 2 smartwatch had mixed reviews for some, but it’s definitely one of the better watches out there as it features not only Android Wear 2.0, a high water resistance rating, and a stylish design, but it also comes in an LTE model so it can be used without a connection to a smartphone, and it has NFC, so it can actually use Android Pay which almost no other Android Wear smartwatches can do at this point.

Fitbit Ionic

Technically the Fitbit Ionic isn’t available yet for purchase, but it is already available for pre-order as it comes out October 1st officially, which means the launch is just around the corner. The Ionic doesn’t run on Android Wear but it does still offer plenty of smart features like notifications for calls, messages, emails, and social feeds, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, GPS, and a handful of apps, and payments through the company’s new Fitbit Pay mobile payment platform. Naturally, the watch is also water resistant, it has a heart rate sensor integrated into it, and it’s got a 4+ day battery life which is certainly longer than most on this list that need to be recharged.

LG Watch Style

Moving up a spot is the LG Watch Style, and while a big part of that is because the LG Watch Sport is now out of stock and seems to have been discontinued, which previously held this spot on our list, the LG Watch Style has its own benefits to. For one, it also has Android Wear 2.0 and was one of the first watches to launch with it. It comes in at a fairly affordable cost, has swappable bands, and it carries a more minimalist style so it shouldn’t draw too much attention as a smartwatch. There’s no Android Pay support or LTE support here, but you do get just a generally nice smartwatch.

Samsung Gear S3

Eventually Samsung’s Gear S3 may be knocked out of the top spot, but for now it’s still the best smartwatch you can buy at the moment due to its numerous uses and features. It comes in both LTE and non-LTE models, it comes in two different styles, Classic and Frontier, it has built-in GPS, it supports Samsung Pay, it’s water-resistant, you can swap the bands out, and over the past six months it’s had a couple of big software upgrades which have introduced a ton of new and useful features like offline Spotify playback, new watch faces and more. It’s also compatible with both Galaxy and non-Galaxy devices. you really can’t go wrong here, and because the new Gear Sport is on its way in you can sometimes find deals on this watch now.