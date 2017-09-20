Best Smartphones In India – September 2017

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 actually arrived to India quite recently, and it managed to take the first spot in our list. Having said that, the Galaxy Note 8’s siblings are right behind it, and if you’re looking for some more affordable devices or flagship offerings from other OEMs, we’ve listed our top picks in the provided list, as there are quite a few different devices included here this time around.

Xiaomi Mi 5

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been out on the market for quite some time, but it never arrived to India. The Xiaomi Mi 5, on the other hand, is still available, and it’s actually quite affordable, while it still packs rather powerful internals. This handset sports a 5.15-inch fullHD display, 3GB / 4GB of RAM, and is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 SoC. The phone costs Rs. 22,999 ($359) in India, and can be purchased from Xiaomi’s official website.

Honor 8

The Honor 8 is not the latest and greatest Honor has to offer, but the Honor 9 is still not available in India. The Honor 8 is made of metal and glass, is fueled by the Kirin 950 SoC, and comes with 4GB of RAM on the inside. This phone also sports a 5.15-inch fullHD display and is rather affordable in India. The Honor 8 can be purchased for Rs. 21,490 ($336) and is available via Amazon India.

Moto Z2 Play

The Moto Z2 Play is the latest Motorola has to offer in the mid-range department. This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Super AMOLED panel, 4GB of RAM, and is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. A 3,000mAh non-removable battery is also part of this package, and the Moto Z2 Play can be purchased in India for Rs. 27,999 ($437), being available through the company’s official website. The device can also be purchased from Amazon for $549, in case you’re interested.

LG V20

The LG V30 has been announced by LG recently but is still not available, though it will be in the coming weeks. Having said that, the LG V20 is still a great option if you’re looking to buy a phablet in the near future. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 821, and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The LG V20 costs around Rs. 29,500 ($461) in India, while you can also get it from Amazon for just $380.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The Xperia XZ Premium is one of Sony’s most powerful handsets to date. This device was announced back in February, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. The phone comes with a 5.46-inch 4K display and a 19-megapixel rear-facing camera, while a 3,230mAh battery is also part of this package. The Xperia XZ Premium is regularly priced at Rs. 58,000 ($906) in India, and you can also get it from Amazon for $599.

Google Pixel / Pixel XL

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are going to launch soon, but until that happens, their predecessors are still among the best Android devices out there. These two handsets are fueled by the Snapdragon 821 SoC, and they pack 4GB of RAM, in addition to being made of metal. Google Pixel’s pricing starts at Rs. 44,000 ($687) in India, while its sibling can be purchased for Rs. 48,000 ($750). Both devices are also available from Amazon via links below.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is the company’s metal-clad smartphone which sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. This handset sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner and comes with OnePlus’s OxygenOS which is installed on top of Android. The two OnePlus 5 variants are priced at Rs. 32,999 ($516) and Rs. 37,999 ($594) in India, respectively, while you can also purchase them from GearBest by following the links below.

LG G6

The LG V30 is not yet available, but the LG G6 is, and it is now more affordable than ever in India. The LG G6 is made of metal and glass, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 SoC. This handset comes with 4GB of RAM and a dual camera setup on the back, costing around Rs. 37,900 ($592) in India, and you can also purchase it from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are amongst the most powerful smartphones out there at the moment, and they’re not exactly cheap, but they do bring a lot to the table. These two phones are made of metal and glass and are fueled by the Exynos 8895 SoC in India. Both phones come with 4GB of RAM and are priced at Rs. 57,900 ($904) and Rs. 64,900 ($1,014), respectively. You can also purchase them from Amazon by refering to the links below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s new flagship phablet which comes with the S Pen stylus, a metal and glass build, and a gorgeous 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display. This smartphone is fueled by the Exynos 8895 in India, and is currently available for pre-orders for Rs. 67.900 ($1,062) in the country, being set to become available for purchase on September 21. You can also get Samsung’s most powerful offering to date from Amazon for $929.99.

