Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Screen Protectors – September 2017
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a great looking display, in fact it has been called the best display ever on a smartphone. And there’s good reason for that. Samsung’s AMOLED displays continue to get better and better each and every year. But for those that buy a Galaxy Note 8, you’re going to want to protect that display and make sure it doesn’t get damaged at all. And that’s where screen protectors come in. Now screen protectors are a bit tricky on devices like the Galaxy Note 8, since it has that curved display, which does make it a bit tougher to apply the screen protector, but it is still very worth it.
There are different types of screen protectors available for the Galaxy Note 8 (and really any smartphone). These include the regular “plastic” screen protectors which are made from Japanese PET film and applied on the device. And then there is the Tempered Glass screen protectors which are made available to make the screen protector feel like you are touching the glass display on your smartphone. These are typically a bit more expensive, but a better buy than the plastic ones. Of these are listed in our top 10 best screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 8 below.
amFilm has a good option here for those looking for a tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy Note 8. This is a curved glass screen protector which will cover the entire front of the Galaxy Note 8, even the tiny bezels, which are also black so that it is easier to install on your Galaxy Note 8.
This is a cheaper screen protector, and it is made from Japanese PET film. Which means it’s not tempered glass and may not feel the same when you are using your smartphone. But it does still protect that display on the Galaxy Note 8, which is the main purpose to adding a screen protector onto your smartphone.
Cubevit has another Japanese PET film screen protector here, and this one comes in a 2-pack. It is curved, so that it will protect your entire display on the Galaxy Note 8. Additionally, it is thin enough so that it won’t interfere with using a case. So you are able to still throw on a case and keep everything nice and safe.
Ringke’s screen protector here actually wraps around the sides of the Galaxy Note 8, and onto the back. So you’ll definitely want a case with this one, or the backside will look a bit odd. It is good that it does protect all of the Galaxy Note 8, as this is a pretty fragile device, with the back and front being made of glass and such.
Spigen’s popular NeoFlex screen protector is also here, and here to keep your Galaxy Note8 screen nice and safe. This is a 2-pack of screen protectors and these are also made from Japanese PET film, so these are not tempered glass screen protectors, but they will both still work well for keeping your smartphone safe and sound.
Here’s another tempered glass screen protector, and this one is a pretty strong one as well. This is from Bovon and is able to protect the entire display of the Galaxy Note 8, largely because it’s a curved screen protector. Now yes, that will make it tougher to install on your smartphone and keep your Galaxy Note 8 nice and safe, but it does protect all of the glass which is important.
i-Blason has a tempered glass screen protector here as well for the Galaxy Note 8. This one is also curved, allowing it to cover all of the Galaxy Note 8’s display, which is very important to those that buy the Galaxy Note 8. Additionally, it will also cover the other glass areas on the front of the device, particularly the bezels where the camera and other sensors are located.
Poetic has also launched their own tempered glass screen protector, this one is a “full coverage” screen protector. And what they mean by that is that it’ll cover the sides of the Galaxy Note 8 as well. So it’s basically a curved screen protector from Poetic. This one is also case friendly.
Skinomi also has a full coverage screen protector here for the Galaxy Note 8. Now this one is not a tempered glass screen protector, unfortunately. But it does use Japanese PET film and does provide HD clarity on the device, to keep it nice and clear, for those that use it. It does even protect the back of the Galaxy Note 8, which is nice since the back is glass as well.
BYUEE has a great looking tempered glass screen protector here as well, to round out our list. This one is a curved, or 3D tempered glass screen protector, which means that it’ll cover the entire display of the Galaxy Note 8. It’s also one of the cheaper tempered glass screen protectors on the list here.