Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Cases – September 2017
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now shipping to those that pre-ordered the device, and will be available in stores on September 15th. But that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about new cases for your new smartphone. The Galaxy Note 8 is a pretty fragile smartphone. Let’s face it, it’s built with glass and metal. Definitely high-end and premium materials, but glass does shatter. And the last thing you’d want to happen to your brand new Galaxy Note 8, is for the back or the display to shatter. That’s where cases come in, to help keep your Galaxy Note 8 intact and in good shape. After all, this smartphone is over $900, so it’s definitely not a cheap one here.
In this list below, we have rounded up some of the best cases that are currently available. Not all of the case manufacturers have released their Galaxy Note 8 cases yet (not all of them get the dimensions of the device ahead of the announcement, so some still need to do some testing with them and such). But these are the best that are available right now. You’ll notice that there are quite a few from Caseology and Spigen, and that’s because they have both launched a slew of cases – around 10 each – for the Galaxy Note 8.
This case from Spigen is one of its more popular Slim Armor CS cases, which has a removable back. This removable back allows you to store a few cards in there. Perhaps cards that are not compatible with Samsung Pay. It’s a great way to go about your day without needing to bring your physical wallet with you everywhere.
This is a new case style that Ringke actually debuted with the Galaxy S8 earlier this year. It’s a great looking case that does also add a bit of grip to the back of your Galaxy Note 8. Which makes it a great option for those that might be worried about dropping their Galaxy Note 8 – since it is a glass-backed device, it’s plenty slippery.
The Parallax style is back, from Caseology for the Galaxy Note 8 this year. This is one of the best looking case styles available out there, and due to the different texture on the back of the device, it adds quite a bit of grip to the Galaxy Note 8. And this is done with protecting the sides of the Galaxy Note 8 and not adding a whole lot of bulk to the Galaxy Note 8.
Here’s a good looking wallet case for the Galaxy Note 8, this time from Maxboost. It has a few sections inside the case, where you are able to store cards like credit cards and debit cards, so that you don’t need to take your wallet with you when you go out for the evening. Just grab your Galaxy Note 8 and you’re good to go.
The Neo Hybrid is a crazy popular case for Spigen, and it has returned this time with the Galaxy Note 8. This is a very popular case because it protects the entire device, even those curved edges, while not making the device feel extra bulky. The Neo Hybrid case also adds some grip onto the back of the Galaxy Note 8 and keeps it looking nice.
The Skyfall series from Caseology is another popular series for them. It’s essentially a clear case with different colored sides, which look really good on the Galaxy Note 8. This is a good option seeing as you are able to still show off the design of the Galaxy Note 8, while also keeping it protected.
Just need something lightweight like a TPU case? EasyAcc has you covered here. This is their crystal clear TPU case which will cover the Galaxy Note 8 and keep it safe, while also still allowing you to show off the beautiful design of the new smartphone. This case is also one of the cheaper ones on this list, coming in at under $10.
Spigen has also made a clear case for the Galaxy Note 8. This is Spigen’s clear TPU case, which is called the Ultra Hybrid S. This one does cover all of the sides of the Galaxy Note 8, so that it does indeed protect the curved display on this device, and it also allows the user to show off the design of this smartphone, which is also a good thing.
Caseology’s Legion Series is another great case for the Galaxy Note 8. This one offers up some pretty robust protection, and that’s due to it being a dual-layer case for the Galaxy Note 8. This one has a soft TPU that goes against the Galaxy Note 8 to keep it safe from scratches, and then a hard case on the outside to protect from drops and such.
Samsung has also made some of their own cases for the Galaxy Note 8, including this LED View Wallet Case. Now this is like most wallet cases, and does have room to store credit and debit cards. But where this one shines is with the LED display on the Galaxy Note 8. With the case on it, you can see the time and other information through the case. It’s a bit like HTC’s Dot View case back in the day.