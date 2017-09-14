Best Qi Wireless Chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the latest device to sport Qi Wireless Charging. It’s something that Samsung has supported since the Galaxy S6 (and even earlier, if you replaced the back that came with your device). So while Apple is making it cool to charge your phone wirelessly, Samsung has been doing it for quite a few years now. The Galaxy Note 8, like some of its older devices, does support fast wireless charging. Only Samsung supports this standard. Fortunately, it is backwards compatible, so any Qi wireless charger will work with your Galaxy Note 8.
Below, we have rounded up some of the best wireless chargers around. Some of these are fast wireless chargers, some are regular wireless chargers, but all of them are great options for those picking up or that have picked up a Galaxy Note 8. These include well-known accessory brands like Anker, AUKEY, CHOETECH, Samsung and even Spigen as well as a few others. There are plenty of great Qi wireless chargers from the list below and even more coming out each and every day – with the most popular devices of the year both featuring Qi wireless charging, that’s not a big surprise. These will also work with other Qi enabled devices like the LG V30 and iPhone 8.
CHOETECH has a few fast Qi wireless charging stands, and this is one of its more popular ones. This is an actual charging stand, so that you can use your phone as a clock next to your bed at night, while it is charging wirelessly. Since it is a fast wireless charger, you’ll get around 1.6x faster charging speeds than a regular wireless charger.
This is just a flat pad for wirelessly charging your smartphone. This means that it is small, so it can actually sit on your desk and not use up much room. This, unfortunately, does not do fast wireless charging, it’s just the standard speed wireless charging. Which isn’t a big deal if you are just charging your Galaxy Note 8 at night, as it’ll still be fully charged when you wake up in the morning.
Spigen has a nice and compact wireless charging pad here which does support fast wireless charging. This way you can charge your Galaxy Note 8 pretty quickly. It’s a great charging pad to pick up for your desk and quickly top up your Galaxy Note 8 before heading out for the evening.
This is the wireless charger that Samsung debuted with the Galaxy S8 earlier this year. This wireless charger is a convertible one, so you are able to use it as a regular charging pad, or convert it into a stand, so that you are getting the best of both worlds. And as you’d expect, it does support fast wireless charging.
Anker also has a fast wireless charging pad. This one is pretty small, but it’ll still wirelessly charge the Galaxy Note 8 pretty quickly. It also has LED lights around the base, to indicate whether it’s charging or not, and it’ll also turn green once it is fully charged. This wireless charger also happens to be one of the cheaper ones on this list.
Here’s another wireless charging pad, this time it does not support fast wireless charging. Which isn’t a huge deal, but it’s still a nice feature to have. This wireless charger does also work with other devices, outside of the Galaxy Note 8. Including the iPhone 8, LG V30 and others.
Here’s another one from Spigen, this one also does not do fast wireless charging, but it does have 3 coils inside so it will keep your device charging, even if it does move around on the stand. Since this is a stand-style wireless charger, it’s great for using next to your bed and making the Galaxy Note 8 a bedside clock.
This is a slightly older wireless charger from Samsung, which means its a bit cheaper. This one does not do fast wireless charging, so unfortunately you are stuck with the slightly slower charging speeds. But that isn’t a huge deal for most people, especially if you are only charging your device at night.