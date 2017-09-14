Best Qi Wireless Chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the latest device to sport Qi Wireless Charging. It’s something that Samsung has supported since the Galaxy S6 (and even earlier, if you replaced the back that came with your device). So while Apple is making it cool to charge your phone wirelessly, Samsung has been doing it for quite a few years now. The Galaxy Note 8, like some of its older devices, does support fast wireless charging. Only Samsung supports this standard. Fortunately, it is backwards compatible, so any Qi wireless charger will work with your Galaxy Note 8.

Below, we have rounded up some of the best wireless chargers around. Some of these are fast wireless chargers, some are regular wireless chargers, but all of them are great options for those picking up or that have picked up a Galaxy Note 8. These include well-known accessory brands like Anker, AUKEY, CHOETECH, Samsung and even Spigen as well as a few others. There are plenty of great Qi wireless chargers from the list below and even more coming out each and every day – with the most popular devices of the year both featuring Qi wireless charging, that’s not a big surprise. These will also work with other Qi enabled devices like the LG V30 and iPhone 8.