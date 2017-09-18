Best Micro SD Card for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with 64GB of storage here in the US – there are 128GB and 256GB models available in other regions. Which for most of us, that will be plenty of storage. But those that take a lot of pictures, maybe like to have their music collection available offline, will want to pick up a micro SD card to expand the storage on the Galaxy Note 8. And if you weren’t one of those that pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 8 and got in on that free micro SD card, well we have quite a few options down below for you.
The majority of the micro SD cards listed below will write at least 90MB/s, which is fast enough for recording 4K video from the camera on the Galaxy Note 8. And it does have a really nice camera, so it’s definitely worth thinking about. Additionally, these are mostly all high-capacity cards, aside from the one 32GB card from Lexar. This includes SanDisk’s new 400GB micro SD card, which is pretty expensive and also in short supply right now – seeing as it was announced only a few short weeks ago. You can find all of the micro SD cards below, and they will all work with the Galaxy Note 8, and of course, all come with an adapter.
SanDisk has a 128GB micro SD card here available for the Galaxy Note 8. This one will give you around 125GB of actual usable space. And that’s because the rest is set aside for doing things like recovering data, or formatting the micro SD card. That’s still a pretty big chunk of space to add to your Galaxy Note 8 though.
Samsung also makes micro SD cards, and is part of their EVO+ lineup, which boasts over 100Mb/s read and write speeds. Which is pretty impressive when you think about it. This one is also a 128GB card, and it also comes with an adapter, so you will be able to use this with other things like cameras and such as well.
If you just need to add a little bit of space to your Galaxy Note 8, then this one from Lexar is a good one to check out. It does have some incredibly fast read and write speeds, and it is a 32GB micro SD card. Which definitely does not sound like a lot of storage, considering the Galaxy Note 8 has 64GB itself, but it does help.
This is SanDisk’s newest micro SD card and it boasts a whopping 400GB of storage – yes your device can support that much storage. It is quite expensive right now, around $300, and that’s because it was just announced a few weeks ago. The price will likely drop in the coming months. But if you need a ton of storage, this is the one to grab.
How about a 200GB micro SD card? This one is significantly cheaper and still offers up a ton of storage for your Galaxy Note 8. This model does offer up read and write speeds of around 100MB/s, which is going to be more than fast enough for recording 4K footage and writing it onto your micro SD card.
This is part of SanDisk’s Extreme lineup of micro SD cards. This one sports 128GB of storage as well, but it is also waterproof, temperature proof and even x-ray proof. So you won’t have to worry about this getting damaged at all. Which is definitely a nice feature to have when you are storing all of your content on here.
How about 256GB of storage to go with the 64GB available on the Galaxy Note 8? That’s what you’ll get here. This one is part of Samsung’s EVO+ lineup as well, which offers 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds. This is going to be a great micro SD card for using to record 4K and streaming high resolution videos.