Best Micro SD Card for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with 64GB of storage here in the US – there are 128GB and 256GB models available in other regions. Which for most of us, that will be plenty of storage. But those that take a lot of pictures, maybe like to have their music collection available offline, will want to pick up a micro SD card to expand the storage on the Galaxy Note 8. And if you weren’t one of those that pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 8 and got in on that free micro SD card, well we have quite a few options down below for you.

The majority of the micro SD cards listed below will write at least 90MB/s, which is fast enough for recording 4K video from the camera on the Galaxy Note 8. And it does have a really nice camera, so it’s definitely worth thinking about. Additionally, these are mostly all high-capacity cards, aside from the one 32GB card from Lexar. This includes SanDisk’s new 400GB micro SD card, which is pretty expensive and also in short supply right now – seeing as it was announced only a few short weeks ago. You can find all of the micro SD cards below, and they will all work with the Galaxy Note 8, and of course, all come with an adapter.