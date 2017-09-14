Best Fitness Trackers Buyers Guide – September 2017

Summer may be coming to an end but that obviously doesn’t mean your fitness activities are set for hibernation, especially seeing how the latest iteration of IFA debuted a wide variety of new wearables which are scheduled to hit the market in the coming weeks. With that in mind, below you’ll find the list of the top ten best fitness trackers that money can currently buy.

Misfit Shine

The Misfit Shine is a fitness tracker aimed at people who have never owned such a device or consumers who concluded that robust software capabilities are something they’re simply not willing to pay for. If basic activity and sleep tracking is everything you’re looking for and you’re also seeking a good deal money-wise, Misfit’s creation will likely be an ideal purchase for you.

Polar V800

On the other side of the price range is Polar’s V800, a robust sports-oriented wearable meant to accommodate all kinds of outdoorsy users, from runners and swimmers to climbers and gymgoers. If you already owned a wearable or two and have concluded that none of those sub-$200 offerings are capable enough to suit your needs, the Polar V800 is definitely a device worth considering, being one of the most versatile fitness trackers created to date.

Garmin Vivosmart 3

Garmin just recently announced the Vivoactive 3 that has yet to hit the market but its older product is still just as capable as it has ever been, in addition to being slated for a major price cut in the coming weeks. Consumers on the lookout for a good balance of price and functionality should certainly consider this wearable capable of tracking everything from heart rate and sleep partners to more advanced metrics like oxygen consumption (VO2).

Fitbit Ionic

While the Fitbit Ionic is technically a smartwatch and not “just” a fitness tracker, it’s also possibly one of the most fitness-oriented such devices to date, with the U.S. original equipment manufacturer opting to create a product suitable for virtually every user looking for a wearable to ennoble their fitness activities with some robust tracking and coaching features. Likewise, while it’s technically yet to be released, Fitbit’s track record with fitness trackers is essentially a guarantee that the Ionic will be one of the most advanced devices in this category to date, with its only evident shortcoming being the high price tag attached to it.

Fitbit Charge 2

Consumers looking for a device from an established brand who are adamant to wait for reviews before buying anything but still want to get their next wearable as soon as possible should look no further than the Fitbit Charge 2, one of Fitbit’s best-received offerings to date which bundles robust fitness tracking capabilities into an extremely compact package with an intuitive user interface.

Huawei Band 2 Pro

Huawei has been doing extremely well on the smartphone front in recent years but the Chinese company is also expanding to other fields and has already delivered a number of fitness trackers which were praised by both critics and consumers alike. The Band 2 Pro is the latest such offering from the company, having been officially released just a few days ago, and is touted as the ultimate mid-range offering in the fitness tracker market segment, boasting a broad range of capabilities offered at an affordable price point to back those claims from Huawei.

Withings Activité Steel

Withings continued making premium fitness trackers packaged as traditional watches after being acquired by Nokia and while the Activité Steel is an offering which hit the market during the French company’s transition period, it’s also generally accepted as one of the best products from the firm to date, featuring a wide variety of features and an acceptable price tag which puts it in the mid-range segment of the market.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

The Gear Fit2 Pro is Samsung’s most advanced fitness tracker to date, having launched at this year’s IFA as a direct successor to the highly praised Gear Fit2. The wearable is set to be released in the coming weeks and is seemingly a direct upgrade on its predecessor in almost every aspect while still retaining a similar price tag, so if you’re the kind of user who’s keen on always having the latest and greatest products that the consumer electronics industry has to offer, you’ll have a hard time finding a device that will suit your needs better than the Gear Fit2 Pro will.

Samsung Gear Fit2

While the Gear Fit2 Pro is set to officially succeed the Gear Fit2 as Samsung’s best fitness-oriented wearable this fall, the 2016 device remains an extremely capable offering from the Seoul-based tech giant which should appeal to most types of consumers, especially considering the deep price cut it received after the announcement of its successor. So, if you’re on the lookout for a product that offers good value for money and are still adamant to purchase a wearable from a major, established brand, you’ll hardly find a better deal than the one Samsung is currently offering for the Gear Fit2 on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2 is the ultimate offering in the entry-level market segment, featuring a 0.42-inch OLED display panel for less than $24 and being compatible with virtually every contemporary smartphone on the market. If you’re on a tight budget and are still adamant to get a regular fitness band with a conventional screen and user interface, the Mi Band 2 is and will be the wearable to buy for the foreseeable future.