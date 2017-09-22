Best Chromebooks – September 2017

Word on the street has it that Google is preparing to announce a new Chromebook next month during its now-confirmed October 4 event. While exciting for a number of reasons, one of the most obvious is Google’s own Chromebooks normally come sporting a best in class build quality, user experience, and design. Although, they do typically also come with a price reflecting that best in class status. In either case, if you are after a new Chromebook this month then here are our best picks for a new Chromebook in September, 2017.

10. Acer Chromebook 15 (2017)

This Chromebook is not actually available yet which is why it is sneaking on to the list in the tenth position. However, this one is on its way and is likely to make a splash when it lands. So this is more of a heads up on a Chromebook you will want to keep an eye out for over the next few weeks.

Those who have followed the Chromebook scene will likely already be well-versed in the Acer Chromebook 15 line as this is now starting to become one of the most iconic Chromebook lines out there and in no small part due to this being a large Chromebook, by Chromebook standards. As the Chromebook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, making this ideal for those who want the largest possible display available on a Chromebook. However, where this new version really shines is that its design has been updated significantly. The original Chromebook 15 was much more of a plastic affair which has now gone having been replaced by an aluminium build quality. Couple that with a battery which is expected to last up to 12 hours on a single charge, USB Type-C connectivity, a minimum of 4GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage, and this one is already looking like a winner. Expect this one to climb the ranks over the coming months.

9. ASUS Chromebook Flip C101

Technically speaking this is another model that you cannot actually buy right now although it is one that is now available to pre-order through Amazon. In fact, ASUS did recently introduce a newer and more premium version of its popular Flip Chromebook, however the Chromebook Flip C101 is certainly more of a true successor to the original ASUS Chromebook Flip. As this one maintains the 10.1-inch sized display of the original while also still adopting a super-portable design due to its inclusion of a 360-degree rotating hinge.

As for the core specs, this is where some of the main differences can be seen including an upgrade in processor to the newer Rockchip RK3399 quad-core processor, as well as more modern connection points such as a USB Type-C port. Otherwise, this is a Chromebook that comes with a durable build, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and a battery rated to offer up to nine hours of usage off the charge. In terms of the price, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 can be pre-ordered for $299.99.

8. Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131

Ever since Acer released the Chromebook 11 CB3-131, it has remained one of our favorite options. This is not necessarily the most impressive Chromebook out there, but when taking into consideration the cost as well as a typical Acer user experience and design, this is a great option to consider. Especially if you are looking for an entry-level option that won’t let you down.

In terms of the main features, the Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-131 offers an 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution, in addition to 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and an Intel Celeron (N2840) processor. While nothing here is too special this is a Chromebook that can be picked up for under $170.

7. Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

The Flex 11 Chromebook is the latest Chromebook to emerge from Lenovo and is one which looks to offer more of a usable experience when on the go and especially compared to the ThinkPad 13. This is largely due to the Flex 11 featuring a rotating hinge which allows this Chromebook to be adjusted for use in different positions. In addition, this is also a smaller Chromebook than the ThinkPad 13 as it comes equipped with a 11.6-inch display, along with 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 8173C processor.

However, there are some disadvantages with this one and most notably in the resolution which comes in at 1366 x 767. Compared to the rest of the Chromebook pack this is a fairly low and especially considering the price this one sells for. Likewise, this is not the most attractive Chromebook on the market although that criticism is due to what is arguably the Flex 11’s biggest selling point – this is one seriously durable Chromebook. As for the price, the Flex 11 will currently set you back between $280 and $300.

6. Samsung Chromebook 3

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is an option that should not be ignored. This is certainly not the most powerful Chromebook on the market, or one of the most feature-rich, nor is it the most attractive Chromebook you can buy. What it is though, is a surprisingly solid Chromebook which is available at a surprisingly low price. For example, the 4GB RAM version can currently be picked up for only $169.99 and at that price it is hard not to recommend this Chromebook.

As for the core numbers, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is a smaller Chromebook due to its inclusion of a 11.6-inch display along with a 1366 x 768 resolution. Inside, this Chromebook is available in different variants although it is mostly the RAM that differs with both a 2GB and 4GB RAM version available, otherwise both models sport 16GB internal storage along with an Intel Celeron N3050 processor. To once again put the current cost of the 4GB RAM variant into perspective, right now you will pay more for the 2GB RAM version.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad 13

The Lenovo ThinkPad 13 is often a Chromebook that gets overlooked as it does not come with many of the clear selling points on offer with other Chromebooks. However, when it comes to a straight up Chromebook, the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 offers really good value for money and especially at the moment.

This is a Chromebook that can be customized so consumers are able to select the exact model which tallies best with their needs and/or budget. With the exception being the display which measures in at 13.3-inches (with a 1920 x 1080 resolution) across the different models. Which in itself is a selling point as most Chromebooks come with a smaller display than this one so those looking for more of a display (without going too large and impeding on portability), this will fit the bill nicely. As for the rest of the specs, as mentioned they do differ based on the price although as an example right now you can pick this Chromebook up with 4GB RAM, 16GB storage, and an Intel Celeron 3855U processor for $224.98.

4. Acer Chromebook R 13

The Acer Chromebook R 13 will tick many of the right boxes for most consumers as this is an all-round solid Chromebook. The only issue with it is that it is a little more on the expensive side for what you get. So while this Chromebook is worth the money, when it comes to value for money, there are better options. Ones which offer a good enough experience at a lesser cost as well as ones which offer more features than this one, at a relatively similar cost. That aside, those who prefer the look and style of an Acer Chromebook will not be disappointed with this one as it does come with an extremely accommodating build quality. In addition to the general design traits now found with just about every Acer Chromebooks, as well as rotating hinge which allows it to be used in a variety of different positions.

As for the rest of the features, the Acer Chromebook R 13 is equipped with a 13.3-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a MediaTek (MT8173C) quad-core processor. In terms of the price, the Acer Chromebook R 13 can currently be picked up for $388.

3. Acer Chromebook 14

The Acer Chromebook 14 is actually very similar to Chromebook R 13 and will appeal to the same sort of consumer – those looking for a solid build quality and a reliable user experience. However, the Chromebook 14 is not quite as versatile as the Chromebook R 13 as it does not come with the ability to be rotated in the same way. The upside of this is the Chromebook 14 is much more affordable compared to the R 13 and at present, by about $100 – with the Acer Chromebook 14 now available to buy for only $288.

In terms of the core features, the Acer Chromebook 14 is a really good-sized Chromebook due to its inclusion of a 14-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Acer Chromebook 14 features 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and is powered by an Intel Celeron N3160 processor.

2. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is easily one of the best Chromebooks currently on the market as it does offer a combination of design-first aspects and a bevy of features. In fact, there is not a lot of difference between this Chromebook and the one ranked in the top spot. Although this one does come with a slightly less impressive spec list (such as an FHD resolution) and is priced slightly higher for the baseline model. That said, for what you are getting with this Chromebook, you are getting what you pay for.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 features a 12.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, along with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and an Intel Core m3 processor. On the design front the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 features a rotating hinge for easy maneuvering into different positions, as well as a high quality finish. As for the price, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is currently available to buy for $469.99.

1. Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro

For another month the position of our go-to Chromebook is jointly held by the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro. While these are technically different Chromebooks, the experience on offer (as well as a majority of the specs and design points) are the same. So it is just a matter of choosing which of these two is better-suited to your needs, or budget. Of the two, the Pro is the more expensive Chromebook as it comes with a $549.99 retail price while the Plus model’s MSRP is $499.99. For that price distinction, the most obvious difference is that the Pro model comes with an improved processor – which based on the fact that this is meant to be a highly-capable Chromebook will likely matter to those looking to max out the experience.

As for the common aspects, both the Chromebook Plus and Pro come loaded with a 12.3-inch display along with a 2400 x 1600 resolution. Inside, both Chromebooks feature 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, a rotating hinge, a stylus, and access to the Google Play Store and Android apps. In spite of their high prices, both models are currently available at at a lower price with the Pro now available for $499 and the Plus for $419. Making now a good time to pick up either of these top quality Chromebooks.