Best Chinese Smartphones – September 2017

A new month came knocking, and a new list of top Chinese smartphones along with it. This month’s list is slightly different than the one we shared last month, the OnePlus 5 still leads the race and is followed by some compelling smartphones from Huawei, Honor and Xiaomi, all of which have made the list this time around. Having said that, let’s take a look at what the list looks like, shall we.

Xiaomi Mi MIX

The Mi MIX is Xiaomi’s ‘bezel-less’ smartphone, and one of the most interesting devices of 2016. The Mi MIX sports a 6.4-inch display, while it packs in 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC, which is the same processor the Mi Note 2 comes with. The 6GB RAM variant of this phone can now be purchased for $499.99 from GearBest.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s current flagship smartphone, and this phone has plenty to offer. It is made of metal and glass, while it comes with high-end specs, and an affordable price point. The Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD display, while it packs in 6GB of RAM. This handset sports two cameras on its back, and Android Nougat comes pre-installed on it with MIUI 8. There are several variants available from GearBest, and the most affordable one costs $419, offering 6GB RAM and 64GB of native storage.

Honor 9

The Honor 9 is a direct competitor to the Xiaomi Mi 6 and the OnePlus 5, as this phone is quite affordable, and yet it’s very sleek-looking and packs a punch in terms of specs. The device is made of metal and glass, and it sports a 5.15-inch display, just like the Xiaomi Mi 6. This handset comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants while being fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Honor 9 is now available from Amazon but it is out of stock on GearBest, at least for now.

Huawei P10 & Huawei P10 Plus

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus handsets are identical in terms of design, but they’re different in size. The Huawei P10 sports a 5.1-inch fullHD display, while its larger sibling comes with a 5.5-inch QHD panel. Both phones are made of metal, and both ship with a dual camera setup on the back, with Leica’s lenses on top of those sensors. The Huawei P10 is currently priced at $679.99 over at Amazon, while the Huawei P10 Plus costs $669. Both phones are presently unavailable from GearBest.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is yet another metal-clad smartphone on this list, with this handset being fueled by the high-end Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC while packing 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which variant you opt to purchase. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on it with OnePlus’s OxygenOS skin. The 6GB RAM variant of the device costs $473, while its 8GB RAM model can be purchased for $570.

