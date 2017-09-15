Best Car Mounts for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017

While most people think of buying cases and screen protectors as first accessories for a new smartphone, you also need to look at car mounts, and there are plenty of great ones available for the Galaxy Note 8. Actually, all of the car mounts available in our list below are universal, so that they will work with the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ1, even the iPhone 8. A universal car mount is better than one made specifically for one phone because chances are, you’ll upgrade your phone in a year or two, or someone (perhaps your significant other) may drive the car and have a different phone.

Many of these use magnets to hold your phone in place. Now there is a myth out there that magnets could damage your smartphone. This is not true. Attaching a magnet to your smartphone will not damage the device, and it will not delete all of your data. So there’s no reason to be afraid of using a car mount that uses magnets to keep your phone in place. In fact, these are better than the car mounts with “arms” holding your phone in place, as they are smaller and often times cheaper.