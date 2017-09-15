Best Car Mounts for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – September 2017
While most people think of buying cases and screen protectors as first accessories for a new smartphone, you also need to look at car mounts, and there are plenty of great ones available for the Galaxy Note 8. Actually, all of the car mounts available in our list below are universal, so that they will work with the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ1, even the iPhone 8. A universal car mount is better than one made specifically for one phone because chances are, you’ll upgrade your phone in a year or two, or someone (perhaps your significant other) may drive the car and have a different phone.
Many of these use magnets to hold your phone in place. Now there is a myth out there that magnets could damage your smartphone. This is not true. Attaching a magnet to your smartphone will not damage the device, and it will not delete all of your data. So there’s no reason to be afraid of using a car mount that uses magnets to keep your phone in place. In fact, these are better than the car mounts with “arms” holding your phone in place, as they are smaller and often times cheaper.
TechMatte has a car mount here which will work on either the dashboard or the windshield. Which gives the user an option of where they want to mount their smartphone. This is a magnetic car mount, so it’s going to work with any smartphone out there. You will need to place a magnet on your Galaxy Note 8, which you can also place inside of a case.
The very popular air vent car mount is here. WizGear is actually selling this in a two-pack, so you can put one in your car and one in your significant others car as well. This is also a magnetic car mount, which is great because it will work with any smartphone, whether it’s the Galaxy Note 8, or something smaller like the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact.
Mpow has a car phone holder here which attaches to the CD slot in your car – if your car is old enough to have a CD player. This means that it is out of sight of the windshield, but still in a convenient place for you to adjust your music that’s streaming, or perhaps enter in an address for navigation.
Spigen has an air vent mount here, but this one is a bit better than some of the others on this list. This one actually can be put at different angles, so that you can put it at the angle that’s perfect for you. Seeing as not every car has its air vents in the same position, this is a pretty big deal.
In case that two-pack from WizGear listed above wasn’t enough, Maxboost has a 3-pack of car mounts available. These are all air vent car mounts, and are magnetic. So they will work with just about any smartphone, and in any angle. So you could put it in landscape or portrait mode if you like.
SCOSCHE makes the list here with its air vent car mount as well. Like all of the others here, it is also a magnetic car mount, so it is indeed universal. This is a good looking and minimal car mount from SCOSCHE which is a good choice for those that want to keep it out of the way when your Galaxy Note 8 is not mounted.
Anker’s CD Slot car mount here is also a good one to pick up. It’s one of the few that uses the CD Slot, and it’s not a magnetic one. Instead it has arms on either side, which are adjustable, to hold your phone in place. Now with the Galaxy Note 8, you’ll want to be careful with how you put the phone in the holder, so that it does not press the volume, Bixby or power buttons.
This is likely one of the cheaper car phone mounts out there, and it’s from AUKEY. It has a nice metal clip for the air vent, which makes it look nice. Now this one is also a magnetic car mount, so it does work with virtually any smartphone out there and you will need to install the magnet onto your smartphone.
This is a very popular car mount from Spigen, and that’s because it’s a rather stealthy car mount from the company. It sits on your dashboard and when you want to mount your phone, simply open it up and place it in. It’s a pretty nice car mount to have on hand, especially if you don’t mount your smartphone all of the time.
And here’s one more entry from Spigen – they have a ton of great car mounts available. This one sits on your dashboard and has an adjustable arm, so you can easily bring it closer to you or further away, depending on how your dashboard is set up, and how close you want the phone to you. It’s a great one to grab, especially if you don’t particularly like the air vent car mounts.