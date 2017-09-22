Best Android Apps — Beer & Oktoberfest — September 2017

Oktoberfest has finally started and most beer lovers are either in Munich or dream about being in what’s currently one of the most beer-filled cities on the planet. As is to be expected from the 21st century, there are plenty of mobile apps which can help you nurture your beer enthusiasm while staying responsible or simply help you in other ways related to your favorite alcoholic beverage. With that in mind, below you’ll find the ten best Android apps for beer aficionados and Oktoberfest attendees that are currently available for download from the Google Play Store. Just remember not to drink and drive.

Beers

Behind the simple name of this app hides a relatively robust beer management tool which will allow you to create and manage a collection of your favorite brewed beverages. Better yet, you’ll be able to do all of that without an Internet connection or a profile of any kind, with this mobile tool allowing you the highest degree of control over your digital beer library.

Beer Tag

Whether you’re interested in finding out more information about a particular beer or want to rate one you (didn’t) like, Beer Tag will provide you with the tools to do so, in addition to shipping with a vast database of brewed drinks which will help you discover new products, as well as allowing you to tag particular beers and share them with your friends.

Oktoberfest – The official app of Munich

If you’re attending this or any other Oktoberfest in the future, the official app of the city of Munich is a must-have mobile tool. Whether you’re looking for details on Wiesn and its events or just need some general tips regarding the Bavarian city itself, the Oktoberfest app will have you covered.

Beer Prank

Beer Prank may not be a particularly useful app but it surely is a highly entertaining one and your friends will probably agree if your timing is right. If not, you may need some new friends because downing a full mobile display panel of beer in one go is an extremely amusing thing to do.

Barly

Barly’s full name is “Barly – Beer Finder, Ratings & Tap Lists Near Me,” which pretty much explains everything you need to know about this mobile tool. If you’re a serious beer aficionado that’s always looking for new experiences, this app will cater to your needs like no other, even if its outdated design will make you (wrongly) assume that it isn’t regularly updated.

GIBL – Craft Beer Journal

You know you’re a serious beer connoisseur when you start thinking you may need a journal, at which point your options are relatively limited as far as specialized Android apps are concerned. Luckily, GIBL will provide you with everything you need and then some, so definitely give this mobile tool a go if keeping a log of your drinking experiences is something that you feel you should be doing.

Beer Lab Free

Anyone can drink beer but not all people have the chops to analyze it; if you feel like you’re one of them or looking to make that next step towards becoming a true beer expert, Beer Lab Free will assist you with some of the more complicated tasks related to beer tasting such as alcohol content estimation and bitterness analysis.

Untapped – Discover Beer

There’s a specialized social network for everyone, so why not beer lovers as well? Sure, you’re probably already a fan of numerous brands and breweries on Facebook but that isn’t to say there aren’t more knowledgeable people who share the same interests as you to meet. So, if attending beer-related events and discovering new drinks sounds like your idea of a good time, Untapped is an app you simply have to try.

Beer Pong 2D

Beer Pong is a great game but it does have its limitations. For example, you can’t play it surrounded by chainsaws and stay safe, nor should you try to do so. Luckily, there’s a way to experiment with such crazy scenarios while staying perfectly safe – download Beer Pong 2D. For a relatively simple arcade game, this mobile title is extremely addictive and entertaining, especially if you’re a fan of traditional beer pong.

Sober Time

All things come to an end, and that end is sometimes messy, grumpy, and has a bad hangover. If there ever comes a time that you want to quit drinking for good or even just tone down on your passion, Sober Time will help you put your efforts to do so into perspective, letting you know how much time and money you saved and what other things you have accomplished through an elegantly designed and highly customizable user interface.