Bee Is A Tiny Biometric-Enabled Digital Wearable Wallet

Radiius has today launched a new product called ‘Bee’ on Indiegogo. This is yet another device which is designed to assist consumers in paying for goods via a digital device. Although compared to those other solutions, Radiius is positioning Bee as “the world’s smallest, biometrics enabled digital wearable wallet.” Making this a product which could be ideal for those looking for a compact, secure, and feature-rich digital payment solution.

Bee is not only an NFC-enabled wearable device, but it is also one which is small and versatile enough that it can be attached to any other device or object. So for instance, Radiius notes that while some users could simply attach Bee to their smartwatch strap, others can just as easily attach a Bee to their keys, their handbag, or just about any other item. In spite of its small footprint, Bee works in much the same way as most other payment solutions. Users are able to link a Bee with the corresponding “BeeHive” Android application (where the user will input and store card details) and once linked, the Bee is ready to pay for goods anywhere other digital payment solutions are accepted. When it comes to making a payment, the user simply authenticates the payment via the embedded fingerprint sensor before positioning the Bee within NFC-reach of the payment terminal. For those worried about the security of such a small and capable device, as the sensitive data is actually stored on the corresponding app, Radiius notes that if a Bee is lost it is just a matter of de-linking the lost Bee through the BeeHive app. At which point the Bee device will no longer be capable of making payments. For added value, in addition to the typical selection of payment cards, Bee is also compatible with a range of loyalty cards, transit cards, prepaid cards, and so on.

Although this is technically a new product, it is one which has been in development since the concept was first conceived back in 2014. So unlike other products that often show up on crowdfunding sites, Bee has already made its way through various development stages and revisions. With the company now looking for funding to help bring the final and consumer-ready product to the wider market. In terms of pricing, Early Bird backers will be able to secure one Bee device for as little as $49 (with free shipping in the US), while $89 will net backers two Bee devices. For those looking for a family of Bee devices, four Bees can be picked up by early backers for $160. In terms of color customization, Bee is available in Blue, Silver, Yellow, Rose Gold, Jet Black, and Teal colors. The company expects shipping for initial orders to commence from November of this year. More details available through the link below.