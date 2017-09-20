August Home Announces Three New Smart Home Products

August Home has just announced three new products, the Smart Lock Pro (2nd-gen), the Smart Lock (2nd-gen) and the Doorbell Cam Pro. The first two products actually come with the company’s DoorSense feature, which is essentially the first intelligent, integrated sensor which will let you know if your door has been opened or closed. It’s also worth noting that all of these three products are already available for purchase, two of them are ready for shipping, while one is currently up for pre-order.

August Home says that the Smart Lock Pro is ‘the most advanced smart lock on the market’. This gadget comes with support for Wi-Fi, HomeKit, Bluetooth and Z-Wave Plus, in case you were wondering, and it also comes bundled in with the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, and the price of that bundle is $279. The August Smart Lock Pro actually comes with a really simple design, as you can see, it has a rounded shape, and a sensor up front. You can, of course, install August Home’s app on your smartphone in order to control what’s going on in your home, as you can connect your phone to the aforementioned bundle of products, including the Smart Lock Pro. The Smart Lock Pro can be integrated with the Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit / Siri, Google Assistant and the Z-Wave Plus. You can also set up this smart lock to lock your door as soon as they’re closed, which is always a nice feature to have. The August Smart Lock Pro also provides ‘Active Monitoring’, so you can basically set this smart lock to notify you if a door has been left open for a certain period of time.

The August Smart Lock is the second product that the company announced today, and it looks somewhat different than its sibling. This gadget sports an oval shape, and it also comes with a rather noticeable sensor up front while you’ll notice a thumb turn down below, which you can use in order to lock or unlock your door. Just like the August Smart Lock Pro, the Smart Lock also includes the ‘DoorSense’ technology, and all features that come with it. The third product August Home announced today is called the August Doorbell Cam Pro, and as its name says, this is essentially a camera for your door. This camera comes with motion detection triggers, so it can notify you as soon as something’s happening at the door. This gadget includes a new feature called ‘HindSight’, this feature lets the Doorbell Cam Pro add a few seconds of footage to the beginning of a video, even before the motion is detected, says the company, which is quite interesting. The Doorbell Cam Pro features improved video quality, and it also includes a USB dock for easy set-up.

The August Smart Lock Pro comes bundled with August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge, and it is priced at $279. The August Smart Lock costs $149, while the August Doorbell Cam Pro can be purchased for $199.99. If you’d like to buy any of these three products, you can do so via the provided links down below, the first two are available already, while you can pre-order the Doorbell Cam Pro if you’d like. The Doorbell Cam Pro will start shipping on October 10, says the company. The August Smart Lock Pro and Smart Lock come in Silver and Dark Gray color variants, in case you were wondering, and both of those variants are available. These products are also expected to become available on Amazon, though they were not at the time of writing this article. If you’re looking to purchase them through Amazon, stay tuned to this link, they should be live soon, if they’re not already.

UPDATE: The August Smart Lock (2nd-gen) is now available from Amazon, as is the August Smart Lock Pro (2nd-gen), links are included down below. The August Doorbell Cam Pro is still not available through Amazon, though.

