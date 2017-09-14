AT&T Customers Can Earn Free Mobile Data Through Billaway App

Billaway has today announced a new partnership with AT&T which looks to offer AT&T mobile customers the opportunity to increase the amount of 4G LTE data available to them. This is being made possible through the launch of a new app now on the Google Play Store, also called Billaway. In short, AT&T customers who download the app will be able to complete surveys and in return will gain additional free mobile data.

While this latest app is new, the company behind it is not. As Billaway already offers data and market research solutions to companies and the marketing industry as a whole. Therefore, this is likely to be a partnership that benefits those customers, as well as those on AT&T looking to gain additional free data. As the more people who take part in the surveys, the more data that can be extracted and used by the companies looking for feedback and sample data. In addition, this is not the first time that Billaway has embarked on such a partnership, as the company states that it is already offering customers in fifteen different countries the opportunity to reduce their mobile bills. With AT&T now partnering with Billaway, the US is the latest to be added to that list.

At present, and besides being an AT&T customer, there does not seem to be much in the way of caveats. All the user has to do is download the Billaway app, and then start filling out the various surveys which span the topic spectrum, including topics such as food, movies, sports, and technology. Billaway states that there is no real cap on how much free data can be earned by any one customer with the company going as far as to say that customers are encouraged to complete as many surveys as possible. Thereby, accumulating as much free data as possible. Each survey results in a set amount of free mobile data, and that free data will be applied to the AT&T customer’s account automatically. As mentioned, the app is now available to download from the Google Play Store, with more information, as well as the option to download, through the link below.