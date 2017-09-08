AtGames Launches New Sega Genesis And Atari 2600 Consoles

AtGames launched a new gaming lineup entailing several custom consoles based on the Atari 2600 and Sega Genesis, also known as the Sega Mega Drive in Europe. Direct2Drive-owned console manufacturer has been revising retro games and revising related gadgets for the past 16 years and is now bringing two portable and a couple of full-sized consoles to gamers in the United States and United Kingdom, promising that more is to come later this year. The newly introduced console replicas are the Atari Flashback 8 and Sega Genesis Classic, while their portable versions are marketed as the Atari Flashback Portable Game Player and Sega Ultimate Portable Game Player. All four devices will soon be available for purchase in the United States via Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Toys”R”Us, while most of them are already officially offered by AtGames, though they’re all listed as temporarily being out of stock. Gamers in the United Kingdom will be able to purchase the consoles from Argos, GAME, Amazon.co.uk, Zavvi, Funstock Retro, Sainsbury, Smyths Toys, and Xbite this fall. The consoles will be priced at $59.99 a piece, the company confirmed.

While AtGames’ portables all feature a completely custom design, their home consoles’ look is based on their predecessors, although scaled and redesigned in an effort to be more compact. Even though these devices aren’t officially endorsed by Sega or Atari, they all play the original games from those systems, with home consoles supporting both the cartridges and original accessories that were available for those systems. If you’re worried about finding decades-old games to play, the good news is that each of the new devices comes with dozens of pre-installed games and the home consoles are shipped with two wired controllers each and all of the necessary cables. Classics like Frogger, Mortal Kombat, Shining Force, and Sonic will all be available on the consoles out of the box. As for the handhelds, each of them supports standard SD cards, comes with rechargeable batteries, and can be connected to a TV via a separately sold cable if the users don’t prefer to play the handhelds’ 2.8-inch display panels.

AtGames and similar companies are currently the gamers’ only option for legally playing retro games on their modern TVs. AtGames is not stopping on just four devices this season, though, as it has announced two more editions of Atari Flashback 8; the Gold one is coming out on October 24 and the Activision Edition with over 30 more games is launching in November, the firm said. Sega fans can look forward to Sega Genesis Flashback, a replica of the original 16-bit console which is also set to be released this October. All three consoles will come with pre-installed games, wireless controllers, and 720p output via an HDMI cable. All games and wired controllers from the original systems are compatible with the newly unveiled devices, the company confirmed.