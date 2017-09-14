ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Series Releasing In India Next Week

Confirming a report from earlier this month suggesting that ASUS will introduce the ZenFone 4 series in India on September 14, the Taiwanese tech company has now officially announced three smartphones from the series and revealed that they will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart on September 21. The OEM introduced two variants of the ZenFone 4 Selfie along with the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, and all three models will be available in a variety of colors.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie with a single front-facing camera will be available for the price of Rs. 9,999, which translates to around $155 at today’s conversion rate. It features a 5.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 system-on-chip with eight CPU cores clocked at up to 1.4GHz, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of on-board memory. The device sports a single 13-megapixel main camera on the back coupled with an LED flash and featuring phase detection auto focus support along with electronic image stabilization. Similarly, its top bezel accommodates a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and its own LED flash. The device takes advantage of dual-SIM capabilities, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, a fingerprint recognition sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery. In contrast, the ZenFone 4 Selfie with two front-facing cameras features roughly the same hardware specifications, except for 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a different camera configuration consisting of a single 16-megapixel rear camera, and a 20-megapixel front-facing sensor coupled with a secondary 8-megapixel one which can capture 120-degree images.

Thirdly, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is equipped with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display covered with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass and features a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Under the panel resides the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0Ghz with the Adreno 506 graphics chip. Furthermore, the smartphone conceals 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board memory expandable via a microSD card, and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. The main camera configuration is based on a 16-megapixel Sony IMX315 sensor with EIS, PDAF, and a dual-tone LED flash, while the front-facing setup features a 24-megapixel DuoPixel unit using two 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensors.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie with single cameras will be available in three color options including black, pink, and gold for Rs. 9,999 ($155), while the variant with dual front-facing sensors will cost Rs. 14,999 ($233), or Rs. 13,999 ($217) during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sales running from September 20 to 24. Lastly, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro will launch in Rouge Red, Deepsea Black, and Sunlight Gold color options for the price of Rs. 23,999, or the equivalent of $373.