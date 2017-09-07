ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Update Improves Camera Experience

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Android smartphone made its debut back in August and it’s already receiving a software update. As the name itself suggests, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is designed for selfie lovers and it boasts a dual front camera setup to allow for high-quality self-shots. The update that has started rolling out on Thursday, September 7, brings the software to version 11.40.208.63 and brings a number of improvements, including in the camera department. It’s not a major update, but is should still fine-tune the performance. As always with over-the-air (OTA) updates, the rollout is gradual and it may take a few days for it to reach all devices.

The update currently rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro with model number ZD552KL mainly aims to further improve the overall quality of the smartphone’s cameras. At the same time, the update also adds a new notification that will alert users if the device overheats. In the changelog, ASUS also notes that the new software version will update several system apps, but offers no additional details in this regard. Overall, this small update should improve the smartphone’s performance and ensure that everything is running smoothly. ASUS also points out that it takes roughly one week for the system to complete the automatic rollout. Users who have still not received the update prompt after one week can manually check for the update’s availability by accessing the smartphone’s Settings, then About Phone, and finally System update.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes with mid-range specifications, with the high-end front cameras being its main selling point. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full HD display (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Adreno 506 graphics processing unit (GPU), 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space expandable with a microSD card. In the camera department, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro has a 16-megapixel rear shooter with dual-LED flash, and 24-megapixel + 5-megapixel selfie cams with LED flash and various software features designed to enhance photos and yield high-quality selfies. Other specs include a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 7.0 Nougat on board out of the box, with the company’s proprietary ZenUI on top. The handset will likely receive an update to Android 8.0 Oreo later on.