ASUS ZenFone 4 Max Now Out In The U.S. & Canada

ASUS on Monday announced the new ZenFone 4 series for the United States and Canada. All models in the ZenFone 4 lineup will be available for purchase in the fourth quarter of the year, except for the 5.5-inch ASUS ZenFone 4 Max which is getting a bit of a head start and is now available at select retail channels in both countries, including Amazon.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Max was the first device in the new series to be officially introduced by the Taiwanese tech giant back in July, and it is now the first handset bearing the ZenFone 4 moniker to hit the shelves in the United States and Canada. Spec-wise, the handset carries a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 which leads to a pixel density of around 401 ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone conceals the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 system-on-chip featuring eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.4GHz and the Adreno 505 graphics chip. One of the smartphone’s biggest selling points is its dual camera configuration consisting of a 13-megapixel main camera with phase detection autofocus, as well as a secondary wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The setup offers a wide variety of camera modes including Super Resolution, which captures multiple simultaneous shots and stitches them together to create a single 52-megapixel image.

Inside the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max lies a rather large 5,000mAh battery which not only offers up to 46 days of standby time on a 4G connection, according to the manufacturer, but can also double as a power bank and recharge other devices, assuming that the unit has more than 30 percent of capacity left. Also worth noting is the inclusion of a three-slot tray which can accommodate two SIM cards – both of which support 4G LTE speeds of up to 150Mbps – and a microSD card with a storage capacity of up to 256GB. As of this writing, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max is available in the United States through the ASUS Store, Amazon, Abt, Best Buy, B&H, and Newegg for the price of $199, while it’s priced at CAD $299 ($246 USD) in Canada. The company will be present at MWC Americas in San Francisco from September 12 to September 14 where it’s scheduled to showcase the entire ZenFone 4 lineup set to launch in the West before the end of the year.