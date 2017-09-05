ASUS ZenFone 4 Certified By The FCC Ahead Of US Release

The ASUS ZenFone 4 bearing the model number Z01KD was certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this summer, as revealed by a set of testing documentation published by the agency on Monday. The existence of the phone’s FCC-issued certificate was revealed shortly after the Taipei, Taiwan-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) officially announced its latest smartphone series and suggests that the main ZenFone 4 model will soon have a stateside launch.

The handset itself is equipped with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display panel with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels amounting to 401 pixels per inch and a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. ASUS opted to power its new smartphone offering with the Snapdragon 630, one of Qualcomm’s latest mid-range chips with four Cortex A53 cores configured in two clusters, a high-performing 2.2GHz one, and an energy-efficient one clocked at 1.8GHz. The ZenFone 4 also ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage space expandable via a microSD card by up to 256GB, with ASUS supporting expandable memory via a Hybrid SIM configuration which provides consumers with the option to trade one of the two Nano SIM trays for a microSD card slot.

The rear panel of the ZenFone 4 sports a dual camera setup comprised of a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel module with a dual-LED flash unit, whereas its top bezel features an 8-megapixel secondary camera, ASUS previously revealed. All of that hardware is backed by a 3,300mAh battery which isn’t removable but supports Quick Charge 3.0 via a USB Type-C port, with the phone itself also being compatible with Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, A-GPS, and GLONASS standards. Finally, while the ZenFone 4 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box — as reiterated by the screenshot published by the FCC which can be seen below — the Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer already confirmed that the device will soon be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest stable build of Google’s mobile operating system. It’s currently unclear whether ASUS is planning to bring more members of its recently announced ZenFone 4 family to the United States and no firm details regarding the stateside availability of this particular model have yet been provided by the company. While the same goes for its pricing details, numerous foreign listings of the ZenFone 4 indicate that the handset shouldn’t have a price tag that exceeds $550.