ASUS X018D Mid-Ranger Benchmarked With a 5-Inch 18:9 Screen

An ASUS-made smartphone bearing the model number X018D appeared in the database of popular mobile benchmarking tool GFXBench earlier today, with its listing detailing a device that seems like a mid-ranger and boasts a tall display panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. The screen of the newly discovered device is of the 5-inch variety, featuring an HD+ resolution of 1,440 by 720 pixels, with the phone itself being powered by the MediaTek MT6750T, a 2016 system-on-chip (SoC) whose performance is in the range of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. This particular piece of 64-bit silicon comes with eight Cortex A53 cores which are clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 1.5GHz within the ASUS X018D, according to GFXBench, though that speed likely only pertains to the high-performance cluster and half of the cores are of the power-efficient variety, being meant to operate at significantly lower frequencies.

The MediaTek-made SoC is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory which is presumably expandable via a dedicated microSD card tray. The ASUS X018D only supports a single SIM card, indicating that the model tested by GFXBench isn’t meant for the Indian and Chinese markets where the majority of Android devices ship with dual-SIM capabilities. The rear panel of the handset features a 16-megapixel camera with a dedicated flash unit, as well as autofocus, face detection, and HDR support, according to the same source. The top bezel of the ASUS X018D seemingly houses an 8-megapixel secondary sensor which can record Full HD videos and 4K photographs. The newly sighted handset ships with all of the conventional sensors, with the exception of a heart rate monitor and an NFC chip, which is yet another indication that it’s meant to compete in the lower mid-range segment of the smartphone market.

The ASUS X018D was tested as running a vanilla version of Android 7.0 Nougat, though it’s likely that the finalized product will be reskinned with the company’s proprietary mobile software suite. ASUS just recently introduced its ZenFone 4 series spanning half a dozen models, though the handset seen here doesn’t seem to be another member of the same lineup. The Taiwanese OEM has yet to introduce a device with an 18:9 display panel like many of its competitors did earlier this year and there are still no firm indications that the firm is planning to do so before 2018.