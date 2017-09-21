ASUS’ Family Of ZenFone 4 Phones Will Hit Europe Soon

ASUS’ family of ZenFone 4 phones will hit Europe soon, in the coming months, including the ZenFone 4, the ZenFone 4 Pro, the ZenFone 4 Selfie, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, and the ZenFone 4 Max, all of which were recently announced for North America a little bit earlier this year. ASUS announced the European arrival of its family of ZenFone 4 devices at the We Love Photo event that took place in Rome, Italy, meant to act as not only an announcement platform for the European market but also to again highlight the fact that all five phones either come with two front cameras or two back cameras, giving consumers a wide range of options to choose from depending on whether they plan to take more photos with the main camera on the back or more selfies using the cameras on the front.

The ZenFone 4 family of devices will come in a variety of costs to fit every tier of consumer, though at this time ASUS hasn’t mentioned any actual costs for the European market, nor has it mentioned when the exact launch dates would be for any of the countries in Europe where the device will be sold. There’s also currently no information on where in each country consumers will be able to pick these devices up, albeit it’s highly likely that ASUS’ own eShop will be at least one of the places the devices will be available for purchase when they officially launch in Europe a little bit later this year.

While ASUS has already launched the ZenFone 4 in the U.S. and Canada, the only one that has officially launched in those two countries as a version respective to its region is the ZenFone 4 Max, which launched back on September 11th. Three additional models have shown up on Amazon in the U.S. as of September 20th, but these are still international models and not official U.S. variants, which means Europe isn’t the only country that’s still waiting to get their hands on ASUS’ latest and greatest smartphones. Although ASUS hasn’t shared any exact pricing and availability of the ZenFone 4 family of devices for Europe just yet, it should end up sharing more information on those details soon enough.