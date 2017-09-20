ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 Arrives At Amazon For Pre-Order

The ASUS-built Chromebook Flip C101 the is now listed as available for pre-order through Amazon in the U.S. This is actually the second time the Chromebook Flip C101 has cropped up at Amazon, with the first listing appearing in the U.K.-localized version of the website. However, while that other website now lists the device as shipping within 2 to 5 weeks, the new U.S. listing does not display a specific date for when they will be shipped. Bearing that in mind, it is marked as being sold by Amazon.com directly, so the listing itself appears to be legitimate. As to the pricing for U.S. customers, that is listed at just $299 and includes free shipping for Prime members once it becomes available to ship.

This is the same Chromebook Flip that Asus first announced back in May at Computex Taipei 2017. For those that may not recall all of the details about the device, the Chromebook Flip C101 is a fully convertible Chrome OS laptop set inside an aluminum frame. That means users can adjust the 360-degree hinge to put the device into tablet-mode or tent mode, making it easier to use the 10.1-inch device across a variety of scenarios. That also means it should be a much more intuitive experience for users wanting to take advantage of the fact that the Chromebook Flip C101 is still one of only a few that comes Android Apps support out of the box. Meanwhile, the overall package should also feel relatively premium since the Chromebook Flip C101 is only around 0.6-inches thick and weighs in at just 2 pounds.

As to the other hardware aspects of the Chromebook Flip C101, the device is listed as being powered by a 64-bit, quad-core Rockchip Cortex-A53 processing unit clocked at 2.0 GHz. That is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC storage – which is further augmented by the cloud services Chrome OS is built around. All of that is driven by a battery rated at 9 hours of use, which charges through a USB Type-C port. It bears repeating that there is no word as to when Amazon will get around to shipping the ASUS Chromebook Flip C101, but it shouldn’t be too far off away consideration for the above-mentioned U.K. listing. That should move it near the top of the wish list for anybody in need of a new Chromebook.