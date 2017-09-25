ASUS’ $299 Chromebook Flip C101PA Is Up For Pre-Order

ASUS’ $299 Chromebook Flip C101PA is up for pre-order today as ASUS has just announced that the laptop is finally available. Those looking for a new Chromebook will be able to pick it up from ASUS’ own website, but it will also be available at Amazon as well as other retailers, though ASUS doesn’t mention which other retailers those are at the moment. Although pre-orders can already be placed for the Chromebook C101PA, Amazon doesn’t list an actual availability date, just that it’s available for pre-order and it will ship once it arrives. For those looking to get a hold of it, unfortunately there’s no listed date of arrival time at ASUS’ website either.

If you’re on the lookout for a Chromebook but are unfamiliar with this particular model, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA comes in a bit of a smaller package than some Chromebooks as it’s packing a 10.1-inch display, which might be a tad too small for some users but it adds to its portability and in addition to the smaller 10.1-inch display it’s relatively lightweight, coming in at under two pounds. This means you should be able to stuff it in a bag pocket and barely notice that it’s there, which is worth highlighting considering the body of the Chromebook is made of all metal.

The Chromebook Flip C101PA is powered by a Rockchip RK3399 Quad-Core processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space, though it does also support expandable storage through an SD card slot. Like most Chromebooks it comes with decent battery life, boasting up to 9 hours on a single charge, though it’s worth keeping in mind that the amount of battery life each user gets out of it will vary depending on the user. This is also one of the Chromebooks that supports the Play Store, so that means users will have access to tons of Android apps in addition to all the Chrome apps that all Chromebooks can use. As this is a flip model, it features a 360-degree hinge so you can use it in various configurations, including a tablet mode or tent mode, which will come in handy when you want to interact with the touchscreen.