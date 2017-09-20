Apple Music For Android Adds User Profiles, Voice Commands

The Apple Music app for devices running the Android operating system has received a new update that introduces the ability to create a user profile, while the support for voice commands has also been added with this update. The updated Apple Music app for Android is now available for download from the Google Play Store after the feature had been rolled out to the iOS and desktop platforms.

The addition of social features to the app means that you can now display your music activity on your profile and let your friends know what sound track you are listening to. You will also be able to instruct your Android device to find and play a specific song by just holding the home button down and saying “OK Google”. The app will then automatically launch the streaming service and locate the album, artist or sound track in question in order to play some music. You also have the option to ask your Android phone to play Beats 1 radio, so you have plenty of options, depending on your mood. Those were some of the major updates to the app, though there is also the subtle addition of the “Recently Played” widget to Apple Music for Android that adds the ability to play music on the home screen of your handset.

Additionally, there is an experimental feature that allows you to long-press on your keyboard as a shortcut to Beats 1 and search functions, though it remains unclear when its final version will be rolled out. Apple Music was launched on Android in the fall of 2015 to rival Google’s Play Music Unlimited and Spotify. It is a cloud-based streaming service that lets you gain access to an entire library of songs through cloud environments while freeing up storage space in your device. Last April, the Android app was updated with a new user interface and a feature that allows you to read song lyrics as a specific song plays on your device. In March of last year, the app also received its own home screen widget that lets you skip, pause, and return to the previous track without having to open Apple Music first.