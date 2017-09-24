Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition Now Available

Anki has been making hybrid virtual-to-physical driving games for years, and now they’re launching the latest version of the immensely popular Overdrive racing kit. Pairing up with one of the most popular movie series of all time, particularly important since the series mainly revolves around powerful muscle cars and lots of action, Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition is now available at a number of retailers, including Toys R Us, Best Buy and Anki.com and Amazon in the US, and Best Buy Canada in Canada. An official release will be coming soon in the U.K., Germany, Australia and the Nordic countries. This latest edition isn’t just a supercharged version of one of last year’s hottest Christmas gifts, it packs in a whole slew of new features as well.

For $169.99 USD/CA $229.99, you’ll find a set of eight track pieces, including 3 straight tracks, 6 90-degree curved tracks, and a new special Power Zone straight track piece. In addition 12 guard rails, 2 riser pieces, a charging platform and a tire cleaner are included, as well as two brand new cars featuring Fast and Furious likenesses. One of the included cars is Dominic Toretto’s Ice Charger, a car built purely for speed and for winning. It includes a brand new grappling hook weapon that pulls opponents back towards the Ice Charger, helping cement in that last second win. Hobbs’ International MXT is also included, a tough looking vehicle with even tougher armor, able to withstand plenty of attacks and bumps. It also dishes out a mean missile with an area of attack power that takes down anything in its path.

Even the new track piece adds a whole new dynamic to the game. The new Power Zone straight piece allows players to “hack” into other players when they drive over the “Fast & Furious” logo, disabling the offending cars for a few seconds to be overtaken. Anki Overdrive is a unique blend of physical cars and tracks that are powered by your smartphone, and the Anki Overdrive app. This app is more than your average racing game, if for no other reason than that it’s a physical experience rather than a purely virtual one. Virtual weapons and artificial intelligence combine with real cars to create a truly awesome experience, and with one in house we’ll be giving you the full low down in a review soon. Can’t wait for it? Pick one up at the Amazon link below.