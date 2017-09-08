Android TV: Go Big Or Go Home With This 100-Inch TV

Here is something you don’t see often. An Android TV-powered TV which comes with a whopping 100-inch screen. Unfortunately, if you are liking the idea of this TV in your home, then there are next-to-no details on when, or even if, this one will become available. In fact, there is a pretty good chance this was developed as more of a proof-of-concept TV, one to show off the platform at major tech events. Which is exactly where the limited details on this TV have now surfaced. As in spite of not really being picked up on by the media, this 100-inch Android TV-powered TV was on show during this year’s IFA event which took place this time last week. The image above is how the TV was presented at the event and according to the press release detailing the TV, it was met with a warm reception by the attendees who did manage to stumble across it.

So what do we know about this one? Well, it is manufactured by Chinese TV manufacturer Skyworth, and according to Skyworth – it was “co-developed with Google.” Which further suggests that this more of a concept product than one which is in preparation to be released anytime soon. Something which is further reinforced with the details on this TV being buried within the announcement made by Skyworth – which seemed to focus more on the company’s new lineup of household appliances, including “11 new refrigerators and 8 new washing machines.” Although it is worth noting that one of those refrigerators does come with a touch screen which is said to be powered by an “Android-based intelligent control system” – for those looking for one.

However back to the TV and this is a ‘Wallpaper OLED TV’ which is a tag often associated with TVs that come with a larger than usual screen. Which this one certainly does. Other than that, there are no further specs of features to report on. Other than it does come running on Android TV and offering all of the features associated with the platform, including access to the Google Play ecosystem, voice search, and Chromecast built-in. What is worth noting though, is that this was not the only Android TV-powered TV that was on show at the event by Skyworth. As it seems Skyworth did announce a new range of TV sets powered by Android TV back in June of this year.

As far it is currently understood, some of those TVs are now available to buy in select regions. Although there is no mention of whether they will become available in more regions in due course. However, it is worth knowing that Skyworth acquired German TV maker Metz back in 2015. Which is notable for two reasons. Firstly, Metz was/is a company that had previously shown off a ‘wallpaper’ 100-inch TV. With Skyworth now owning Metz is would not be a stretch of the imagination to assume that this Skyworth 100-inch Android TV-powered TV is an Android TV version of that previous Metz-branded 100-inch TV set. Secondly, Skyworth, with the help of the Metz branding, did announce at IFA that it expects its business to grow rapidly in new regions, including Europe. With the company stating that it “aims to become one of the top 3 TV brands in Europe within five years.” In addition to expecting 15 million TVs to be sold in the region by 2020. So for those on the lookout for a 100-inch Android TV-powered TV, they may want to keep an eye on developments by Metz, as well as those from Skyworth.