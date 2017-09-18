Android-Powered Nokia 2 And Nokia 9 Phones Leak Side-By-Side

The Nokia 2 and Nokia 9 have just surfaced side-by-side, as you can see in the provided image. These two renders surfaced in China, and as you can see, the Nokia 2 will be a considerably smaller handset than the Nokia 9, presuming these images are legit, of course. The Nokia 2 will sport a single camera on the back, and an LED flash will be placed below it. The Nokia 9, on the other hand, will come with a dual camera setup, while an LED flash will be located next to those two sensors, and a fingerprint scanner will be placed below those cameras.

Nokia’s branding is located on the back of both of these phones, and the Nokia 2 actually has some sort of a cutout in the bottom part of its back, and that could be the phone’s speaker. The Nokia 2 seems to sport a flat back, while the Nokia 9 comes with a curved back side. Volume up, volume down and power / lock buttons are located on the right-hand side of both of these devices, and SIM card tray is, presumably, located on the left. We don’t really get to see the front side of these two phones, but chances are that neither of them sport a front-facing fingerprint scanner or a physical home button. The Nokia 2 actually leaked quite recently, and that render actually fits perfectly with the image that leaked today, except for one thing, its back side is not flat, it’s curved on the sides. That render also revealed that the Nokia 2 will ship with on-screen buttons, and rather thick bezels, actually, while another Nokia branding will be placed in the upper right corner of the phone’s front side.

Now, in terms of specs, the Nokia 2 will be an entry-level phone, and the rumored Nokia 9 handset is expected to be Nokia’s flagship device, which will stand side-by-side with the Nokia 8 which was announced recently. The Nokia 2 is rumored to sport a 5-inch HD display, and 1GB of RAM, while the Snapdragon 220 SoC is expected to fuel this smartphone. An 8-megapixel shooter is expected to be included on the back of the Nokia 2, while a 5-megapixel snapper will be placed on its front side. The Nokia 9, on the other hand, is expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and 6GB of RAM, though details have been scarce when it comes to the Nokia 9, we’re more or less guessing here.