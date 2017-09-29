Android-Powered Galaxy Note 8 Is India’s “Gadget Of The Year”

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 recently won the ‘Gadget of the Year’ award at the first India Mobile Congress trade show. The flagship was released in India on September 12, and according to the South Korean company, the device has enjoyed an overwhelming response in the country. According to Asim Warsi, Senior VP of Mobile Business at Samsung India, the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 further strengthened the company’s leadership in the Indian premium smartphone segment, and the Gadget of the Year award is meant to be seen as a testimony of the company’s efforts in this area.

Samsung is quick to advertise one of its ‘Make for India’ features supported by the Galaxy Note 8, namely the Bixby assistant which has been optimized to understand different Indian accents. Coupled with a nearly bezel-less Infinity Display and the S Pen stylus, the Galaxy Note 8 offers a unique user experience and provides a variety of tools for multitasking and improving one’s workflow, the company claims. The device carries a generous 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 which results in a pixel density of 521ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 83.2 percent. The panel is HDR10-compliant, benefits from always-on display technology, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In India, the Galaxy Note 8 features the Exynos 8895 chipset housing an octa-core processor and an ARM Mali-G71 MP20 (20-core) GPU, along with 6GB of RAM. The device also offers a powerful camera setup comprising two 12-megapixel sensors with optical image stabilization and phase detection autofocus, while its front-facing selfie sensor clocks in at a resolution of 8 megapixels and can record 1440p videos at 30 frames per second.

Aside from those characteristics, the Galaxy Note 8 employs a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with an iris scanner, heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity, as well as a USB Type-C reversible connector. The smartphone is dust and water-resistant with an IP68 rating and is powered by a 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge and wireless charging support. The flagship was released in India earlier this month running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box for the price of Rs. 67,900, which converts to around $1,040.