Android Oreo-Powered Sony Xperia XZ1 Now Sold By Vodafone UK

Vodafone UK is now selling the Xperia XZ1, one of Sony’s latest smartphones which is a member of a group of early adopters of Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest major iteration of Google’s ubiquitous mobile operating system. The handset can be purchased on a wide variety of the wireless carrier’s plans, with the company specifically highlighting its 1GB Red Extra offering which allows you to get your hands on the device for £50 down and £40 per month, with unlimited minutes and texts being part of the package, as well as 1GB of mobile data. Refer to the banner below to either purchase the Xperia XZ1 from Vodafone UK or find out all details about the company’s other plans which can be tied with Sony’s new Android-powered smartphone. As always, upgrading customers are able to participate in Vodafone’s Network Satisfaction Guarantee program, with the company giving them a full month to test its service and send feedback through the My Vodafone Android app.

The device itself was officially announced at this year’s IFA trade show and still isn’t commercially available in most markets targeted by Sony, though it should hit both online and physical stores all over the world by early October. The Xperia XZ1 boasts a 5.2-inch display panel with a Full HD resolution and a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9, in addition to featuring a 2,700mAh non-removable battery and IP68-certified resistance to water and dust particles. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s most powerful chip to date which is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native flash memory expandable via a regular microSD card by up to 256GB.

Apart from its relatively compact format, one of the main selling points of the Xperia XZ1 is its 19-megapixel (f/2.0) rear camera whose software comes with native support for 3D scanning, allowing users to capture 3D imagery in less than a minute without using any accessories, thus boasting a feature that was so far exclusive to high-end video equipment costing thousands of dollars, as Sony previously said. The top bezel of the Xperia XZ1 houses a 13-megapixel (f/2.0) sensor, whereas its fingerprint scanner is integrated into the rear-mounted power button on the right side of the device and still won’t be activated in the U.S. due to licensing issues that the Japanese tech giant has yet to disclose in an official capacity.