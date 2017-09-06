Android Oreo Now Available On OnePlus 2 Thanks To LineageOS

The OnePlus 2 may not be getting any more official updates but that didn’t stop some developers to push the latest Android 8.0 Oreo to the device via an unofficial build of LineageOS. One member of the XDA Developers board going by the nickname “Shreesha.Murthy” has just released the first unofficial build of LineageOS 15, giving an early taste of Android Oreo to users of the OnePlus-made device. The build has already received its third revision and even though there are many missing functions like Bluetooth and WiFi, early testers claim that the overall user experience is a relatively consistent one.

OnePlus left the OnePlus 2 at Android 6.0 Marshmallow even after claims it’ll deliver Android 7.0 Nougat skinned with its OxygenOS for the device. Considering that the OnePlus developer community was always prone to tinkering and creating custom software, it didn’t take a while until custom ROMs started appearing for the OnePlus 2, upgrading its OS to Android Nougat, and now, to Android Oreo via LineageOS. LineageOS is an open-source operating system and a successor to the famous CyanogenMod which was one of the go-to ROMs for Android power users looking to take the advantage of absolutely everything their phones could offer. After some corporate restructuring among the owners of CyanogenMod, LineageOS surfaced as a community project based on its code and now it’s getting weekly updates and supports over 170 devices. The latest version, LineageOS 15, is actually still in the early development phase, but many independent developers are already compiling unofficial builds for specific devices such as the aforementioned OnePlus 2.

If you happen to be one of the OnePlus 2 users and would like to try the early build of LineageOS 15, you can find all the required files and guides by referring to the source link below. Being an early build, missing features and bugs are to be expected, though the developers are working daily on debugging their new creation. So far, known missing features include GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi, fingerprint scanner support, and the alert slider functionality, making this particular build of Android 8.0 Oreo highly unsuitable for a daily driver, though the ROM itself is expected to become more reliable in the future.