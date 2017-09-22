Android Engineer Touts Bose’s QC35 II As Maximally Convenient

Android Framework Engineer Ian Lake took to Google+ on Thursday to tout the newly announced Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones as the ultimate smart audio offering in terms of convenience, listing several reasons for why he believes that the first pair of headphones with a built-in version of the Google Assistant is currently the best product in the wireless audio category. According to Google’s software expert, many Bluetooth headphones released in recent times can technically activate the Google Assistant by having their Call button long-pressed but the Bose-made wearable boasts a fully integrated voice user interface which was specifically designed to facilitate the process of receiving and managing notifications without ever taking a look at your smartphone.

Instead of simply relaying the notification sound from a smartphone without being aware of the fact that a notification just came through, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II will be able to not only let you know when there’s a message waiting for you but will also read the name of its sender or the app which pushed it. After receiving that basic information which other commercially available wireless earbuds and headphones are unable to provide, you’ll be able to hear the contents of the actual notification by simply tapping the Google Assistant button located on the back side of the device’s left earcup, Mr. Lake said. After hearing the contents of a message notification that the Google Assistant read to you, answering the thereof is as simple as long-pressing the same key and speaking your answer out loud. The additional level of convenience such a mechanism brings to the table puts the QuietComfort 35 II above all similar products of its kind, the Googler said, adding that the same functionality works when the headphones are connected to both Android and iOS devices, the latter of which have their own version of the Google Assistant which the Alphabet-owned company launched earlier this year.

The QuietComfort 35 II is believed to be the first “Bisto” device, a wearable designed in the form of an audio offering which ships with native support for Google’s artificial intelligence companion. The Mountain View, California-based tech giant is supposedly also developing its own Bisto product which is said to be a pair of wireless earbuds and may be announced simultaneously with the Pixel 2 smartphone series on October 4, alongside some other Internet of Things offerings like the rumored Google Home Mini smart speaker.