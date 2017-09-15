Android Auto: 2019 Genesis G70 Announced, Launching in 2018

There’s yet another vehicle being added to the Android Auto family, and this time it comes from Genesis out of South Korea and it is in the form of the Genesis G70. Now this vehicle was unveiled earlier this week, and it’ll be sold in 2018 as a 2019 model, so there’s still quite a bit of time before it’ll actually be at your local dealership for purchase, but it is looking like a pretty impressive, luxury vehicle from Genesis. The Genesis G70 is meant to compete with the BMW 3-Series, and at first look, it does just that.

When talking about the tech inside the Genesis G70, there is an 8-inch infotainment display in the center console, and that is where both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay live. You’ll just need to plug in your phone to use it – of course Apple CarPlay does allow for a wireless connection, that is not yet available for Android Auto, but it will be eventually. Genesis has also included some premium audio to keep the audiophiles happy here, and there’s a Lexicon 15-speaker unit available on this one. Which is going to provide plenty of sound in the G70. Of course, Genesis has also included the usual features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and blind spot warning.

Under the hood, there are going to be three powertrain options. Two of which are gasoline and one diesel. Genesis hasn’t stated which ones will be available in the US, but most are expecting to only see the two gas models in the US. These options include a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 248-horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and the other is a 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 with 365-horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Finally the diesel, which likely won’t make its way to the US, features a 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 200-horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Genesis claims that the V-6 model can go from 0 to 62 mph in about 4.7-seconds. It’s no surprise that this is the fastest of the three models, and it tops out at 167 mph. Genesis is also making 8-speed automatic transmission standard here, however, it will offer up a manual model in the future, for those that prefer a manual.

The Genesis G70 looks more like a sporty sedan from the outside. And there’s nothing wrong with that. The Genesis G70 is quite the looker, but it is a stark departure from the concept that was shown off in 2016. The inside of the Genesis G70 looks a bit more like a Jaguar vehicle, still not a bad thing, because it does still look a bit unique. What’s interesting here is that Genesis has gone the Audi route of using a rotary dial for working with the display in the center console. It also appears to retract when the car is turned off, like Audi’s vehicles do. Which for those that have never used the rotary dial, that could be a bit of an issue, since a touchscreen would likely be better for usability, but it actually comes in very handy, and almost easier to use than a touchscreen.

Genesis G70 does not yet have a price, that will be announced closer to its launch in the US. It’s not quite clear when in 2018 it’ll be available, just that it’ll be launching in the US in 2018. It also hasn’t been announced as to when it’ll launch in other markets. But expect the price of the G70 to be in the upper $30K bracket if not a bit higher. After all, this is a luxury sedan, and it’ll definitely be priced as one.