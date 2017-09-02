Android 8.0 Oreo Begins Rolling Out to Google Pixels on Project Fi

While Android 8.0 Oreo got its official name almost two weeks ago, and the new version of Android actually became stable then, roll outs of the new version of Android had been somewhat slow. However, it looks like more and more users are beginning to get the update to Android 8.0 Oreo. As one of our own Google Pixels running on Google’s Project Fi has just gotten the OTA. The update weighs in at about 938.4MB, which is a fairly hefty update and what you’d expect when you’re getting a full version update. So of course, you’ll want to make sure you are on WiFi before beginning to download and install the update.

The changelog notes some of the larger features that are part of the Android Oreo update, which includes smart text selection as well as Instant Apps and picture-in-picture. Of course picture-in-picture was initially available on Android Nougat last year, but that was largely saved for Android TV, where Google thought it might be more useful. Now it’s available on all Android devices with Oreo. The update also brings Google Play Protect which keeps your device free of malware and security vulnerabilities and much more. This is actually a feature that Google is going to be promoting heavily in the next year or so.

Android Oreo also brings in some new notifications, where users will see more important notifications ahead of those that may not be as important. In some instances these can be edited by the user, but for the most part its up to the developer. Oreo has also brought in Adaptive Icons, so you can see different styled icons, whether those are circles, squares or another shape. This is a small update on the change to icons it made in Android 7.1 Nougat that debuted on the Pixels last year. Those with the Google Pixel or Pixel XL (whether you are on Project Fi or not) should be seeing this update available in the next few days if you don’t have it already. Just head to Settings, tap on About Phone and then Check for System Updates.