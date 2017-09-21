Android 8.0 Oreo-Based HydrogenOS Build For OnePlus 3T Leaks

Android 8.0 Oreo-based HydrogenOS just surfaced on XDA Developers forum, and this build is made for the OnePlus 3T. As most of you probably already know, HydrogenOS is OnePlus’ skin for Android which ships on the company’s phones in China, while OxygenOS comes pre-installed everywhere else. Having said that, those of you who want to flash this build on your OnePlus 3T, can do so, but keep in mind that you may brick your phone, or something of the sort, and it is not recommended for you to do it if you don’t know exactly what the procedure is.

Now, HydrogenOS and OxygenOS are basically the same, except there are no Google apps on HydrogenOS builds, though HydrogenOS comes pre-installed with some Chinese apps. In any case, this build of HydrogenOS is a good representation of what we can expect once Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS lands, as the two will look more or less identical. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to see a number of screenshots that were extracted from this version, and considering that HydrogenOS is basically stock Android on steroids, this looks more or less like, you guessed it, stock Android build of Android 8.0 Oreo. Now, if you do opt to flash this build of HydrogenOS on your OnePlus 3T handset, do keep in mind that you can choose English as the default language here, and you can also install the Google Play Store app from the pre-installed Market App, if that’s what you need / want.

OnePlus actually released a closed beta test of Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS build not long ago, and this beta build was released to the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5, in case you were wondering. OnePlus is actually aiming to release an open beta of Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS by the end of this month (for all those devices), which means that we might get a final build either in October or November, or at least we hope that it will arrive by then, the company did not give us an estimate just yet. In any case, if you’d like to download this new build of HydrogenOS, follow the source link down below.

Buy the OnePlus 5