Amazon’s New $69 Fire TV Supports 4K & HDR, Pre-Orders Now Live

Amazon has made a number of announcements today and one of the latest is the introduction of a new version of its Fire TV. In fact, not only has Amazon now announced the launch of a new Fire TV, but Amazon has also confirmed that pre-orders are now live with the price starting from as low as $69.99.

As to be expected, the new Fire TV follows in the footsteps of the previous model which means it not only comes powered by Alexa, but also includes an Alexa Voice remote control as part of the package. This is a model which will be available to buy in different bundle packages although the actual Fire TV unit will remain the same. In other words, interested buyers do have the opportunity to order the Fire TV on its own for $69 or bundled with the likes of an Echo Dot for only $79.99. Which marks a fairly substantial saving off the price of both items when purchased separately. Besides the benefits of owning both devices at a reduced cost, Amazon has confirmed that the Echo Dot can be used as an additional measure to control the Fire TV.

Alexa aside, the new Fire TV is a TV box that supports 4K UHD and HDR content with the new model capable of handling a resolution of up to 2160 at 60fps. On the audio side of things, the new Fire TV box supports Dolby Atmos, while inside the new Fire TV is now confirmed as coming powered by a quad-core 1.5 GHz processor. However what is likely to be one of the most integral changes for this model (compared to previous versions) is that is now bridges the gap between the original Fire TV and the Fire TV Stick. Basically, this is a Fire TV in terms of the specs and power, but in the form of a Fire TV stick as it can be directly plugged into the back of the TV in the same way that the Fire TV Stick (or a Chromecast for that matter) can. Those interested in pre-ordering the new Fire TV can do so through the link below, shipping is expected to commence from October 25.