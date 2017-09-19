Amazon Refreshes Android-Powered Fire HD 10 Tablet, Now just $149

Amazon has just announced its latest tablet refresh, this time on its largest tablet the Fire HD 10. Amazon touts that it now has better performance, longer battery life, and a new lower price. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is going to be priced at $149. Of course, that is with special offers or ads, without, it starts at $164.99. Amazon is offering the Fire HD 10 in 32GB and 64GB variants.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 comes in three colors, black, marine blue and punch red. It features a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 resolution display, which does qualify as full HD, although it is technically 1200p instead of 1080p. There is also an unnamed quad-core processor inside which is clocked at 1.8GHz, and Amazon has doubled the RAM this time around, adding 2GB for multitasking. That is going to be a welcomed upgrade for those of the previous Fire HD 10. Now while there is 32GB or 64GB of storage available, Amazon has also kept the micro SD card slot. This micro SD card slot can theoretically support up to 2TB, but Amazon quotes 256GB. Now many may wonder if it can support SanDisk’s new 400GB micro SD card, and it can. Since it’s using the same technology.

Surprisingly, the Amazon Fire HD 10 does feature dual stereo speakers, with Dolby Atmos audio, offering some incredible sounding audio from such a cheap tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is built for consuming media, so having dual stereo speakers is a nice addition. There’s also dual-band WiFi available here, so you can get the fastest speeds available on the network you are connected too. Additionally, the battery will last you around 10 hours. Amazon is not saying how large the battery is, however. That will likely surface when teardowns of the new tablet start to appear in the coming weeks.

Alexa is now available on the Fire HD 10. This isn’t particularly new, since Amazon brought its voice assistant to its tablets and Fire TV set-top boxes last year. But what is new here is the fact that it is now hands free. So you don’t need to press something on the tablet to talk to Alexa, she is always listening. With Alexa, there are over 15,000 skills available right now, with plenty more coming each day. Alexa allows you to do things like checking the status of your flight, getting directions somewhere, ordering an Uber, or even starting your car (right now only Ford is supported). Alexa can also control your smart home appliances. So if you have lights from LIFX or even Philips HUE, you can ask Alexa to turn them on or off pretty easily.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is available today from Amazon for just $149 for 32GB with special offers. If you don’t want ads, that will jump to $164. The 64GB model is $189, and without offers, it’ll cost you $204. These are some pretty low prices for a 10-inch tablet, and remember that it does run on Fire OS, so it’s forked Android and that means no official Google services. So you’ll be able to watch YouTube, but not through an official YouTube app. But if you are an Amazon Prime user, you can watch tons of movies and TV shows from Amazon Video, which is pre-installed here.

